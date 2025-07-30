Nigeria: Egypt, Nigeria Central Bank Chiefs Discuss Closer Cooperation

Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Hassan Abdalla met on Tuesday with his Nigerian counterpart Olayemi Cardoso to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in banking and financial services, the CBE said in a statement.

Talks at the CBE headquarters in Cairo covered supervisory regulations, monetary and macroprudential policy, banking technology, fintech, cybersecurity and data analytics, as well as capacity building for the banking sector through the Egyptian Banking Institute, the CBE said.

Following the meeting, Abdalla escorted Cardoso on a tour of the CBE's banknote printing facility in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, showcasing the design, production and anti-counterfeiting measures used in currency manufacturing. Cardoso praised the advanced technology and security standards at the site.

Abdalla said Egypt is committed to strengthening economic and financial ties with African countries and sharing its expertise with regional peers. Cardoso said Nigeria looked forward to drawing on Egypt's banking experience, calling the visit an opportunity to deepen cooperation.

The meeting follows Abdalla's visit to Nigeria last month during the African Export-Import Bank's annual meetings in Abuja.

Amwal Al Ghad

Edited By SIS