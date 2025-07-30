Nigeria: UK Condemns Killing of Kidnap Victims in Zamfara

The United Kingdom Government has condemned the killing of 33 hostages by terrorists in Zamfara State, despite payment of N50 million as ransom.

The victims were killed on Sunday by bandits in Banga Town, Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara State, after collecting N50 million ransom from their families.

The kidnappers, led by a notorious bandit kingpin, Dan Sadiya, had abducted over 50 residents from the community, but later released 17 hostages, mostly women, after collecting a ransom of N50 million.

Speaking, on Tuesday, at a press briefing on the State Expansion Programme for the Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell, organised by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in collaboration with the UK Government, UK Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Levers, described kidnapping as an "unspeakable crime" that has impacts on society, communities, and families.

"It damages people's mental and physical well-being, retards economic progress and all the other things that we know well. And we must bring an end to this," Levers said.

She extended the UK Government's condolences to the people of Zamfara State and to the affected people, their families and friends.

Levers added that the multi-agency Kidnap Fusion Cell is a three-year initiative to create a collaborative response from Nigeria's security forces to tackle the threat of kidnap across the country.

According to Levers, the Cell's role was to support the Nigerian Police and Department of State Service (DSS) kidnap response units nationwide by collecting, analyzing, and disseminating data to the Office of the National Security Adviser, as well as providing trend-based information on kidnapping incidents by state.

She said the Cell and ongoing training were borne out of deep partnership between the United Kingdom and Nigeria in security and defence.

"It's part of our overall strategic partnership, signed by our foreign ministers last year, and a partnership that's based on mutual trust and mutual respect and mutual support. In the work that the UK Crime Agency has been doing with NCTC and the Nigerian Police and other stakeholders, very much grounded in those key principles and wanting to formulate a model that is for Nigeria, not the UK imposing its idea of what a kidnap fusion centre should look like, but something that you, as the experts, you as the people that experience the reality of kidnaps, want and need and that speaks to your needs.

"We met at a Security and Defence Partnership meeting over a few days in London a couple of weeks ago, and this step of rolling out the Multi-Agency Fusion Cell capability to states was something we agreed on."

She stressed that this will synergise the multi-agency fusion and the state response teams to produce a joint effect greater than their individual entities.

According to her, the plan was to provide and upskill the commanders in case management system, giving them direct access to the MAC FC, real time support to the states and ensure that the MAC FC gets timely updates on investigations.

She disclosed that the commanders are also receiving training in kidnap management in line with the United Nations Kidnap Manual.

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Major General Adamu Laka said since its establishment, the fusion cell has worked closely with the military and law enforcement agencies across the country to support kidnap response operations.

He said the Centre serves as a central hub for coordinating efforts, sharing intelligence, and enhancing Nigeria's overall capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to kidnapping incidents with the ultimate aim of saving lives.

"We remain mindful of the ongoing threats, particularly in states such as Katsina, Zamfara, and Kaduna, which recorded the highest number of incidents during the period under review," he said.

General Laka stated further that the National Counterterrorism Centre, under the direction of the National Security Adviser, in response these menace has launched a state expansion initiative which involves the engagement of anti-kidnapping liaison officers from the Nigerian police and the DSS from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The primary purpose of the programme is to close the gap between the national level coordination and state level response.

"Essentially, this will assist in building direct operational linkages between the cell and state commands across the country. This is based on the realisation that while national coordination is crucial, state level engagement is indispensable."

Laka noted that most often, real-time intelligence, local knowledge, and operational readiness reside with field commands, while national coordination can only succeed when it is informed by ground realities.

General Laka reiterated the dedication of the Centre to advancing intelligence-led coordination through fusion cell, promoting national response capabilities across all relevant agencies, and maintaining joint training and enduring partnerships.