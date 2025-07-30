Nigeria: Renaming Street Names in Lagos, Inconceivable Injustice - Olanrewaju

Lagos — FORMER Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), Tuesday, expressed concerns regarding the recent renaming of historic streets and bus stops in Lagos State.

Olarenwaju, a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, in a statement by his Media Office, highlighted the cultural and historical implications of such actions, urging current political power holders to reconsider their decisions.

Citing ethical concerns, Gen. Olanrewaju described the renaming of streets as an "inconceivable injustice," emphasising that such action reflects a disregard for the longstanding identity of Lagos and its citizens.

He said: "Lagos State today has lost its indigeneity rights to keep its old legacy street names, and they are now being replaced with new names by newly elected political administrators.

"These resident usurper administrators must be made to understand that they hold this political power temporarily. It is just for a short time. They are now changing old street names to undeserved new identities which have no connection to the land, forgetting that they will govern for a short time.

"The new beneficiaries of the street name change have contributed nothing significant in terms of developments and have no connections to the land they hold in trust for the people.

"These politicians are obliterating the landmark history of our communities and state. They should revert to the old street names.

"While I agree with Sowore that the renaming of Lagos streets is politically motivated, his knowledge of Lagos as a 'No Man's Land' brings out his lack of historical understanding of Lagos' pre-colonial and imperial administration, leading to Lagos becoming a colony under British rule. Lagos existed before Nigeria became a country in 1914. Probably, Sowore was born when history was removed as a subject of study in the country."