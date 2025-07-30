Nigeria: 'I Didn't Direct Anyone to Join ADC,' Saraki Tells Supporters

Former Senate President and Chairman, Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday directed his supporters in Kwara State to remain in the party, assuring that ongoing efforts to reposition PDP would yield fruitful results.

Saraki told the mammoth crowd comprising stakeholders of the party across the 16 local government councils of the State at his GRA country home in ilorin.

Against the backdrop of the newly created African Democratic Congress (ADC) which comprises old members of APC, PDP, LP and other political parties,the former governor said he didn't ask anyone to join the party.

He also took time to explain outcome of the NEC meeting and the plans for the forthcoming national convention, urging them to stay put in the party.

Addressing the PDP stakeholders, Saraki said that the event served as an opportunity to speak with the people as family members.

According to him, "I'm here as a democrat, whose people have asked to clarify a number of issues about the party.

"You have all been observing what's been happening at the national level of our party and you want to know the situation. I owe you that to come down and explain to you.

"We are staying in PDP because ongoing efforts to reposition the party will yield fruitful results,so we are committed to the party."

He also said, "Number two, you're all aware of innuendo that has been given about what I know and what I don't know.

"I believe I must come and let you hear from the horse's mouth, so you can know true position of the matter,I never directed anyone to go to ADC in the state."he said .

On the forthcoming continuous voter's registration exercise starting August 18, 2025, Saraki told the party members to take the exercise very seriously.

He also charged the party members to continue to lead in party activities, just as he commended them for their support during the party's last membership revalidation exercise.

Speaking earlier, the PDP chairman in the state, Hon. Babatunde Muhammed, in his address told the party members that the PDP is not part of any coalition in the country.

Muhammed said that "the PDP is intact in Kwara state, adding that, "PDP is the only opposition party in the country.

"There's no other opposition. And PDP has nothing with coalition and we will win in next general elections".he said

The state party chairman also informed the party members of the forthcoming NEC and the state congress of the party, saying that aspirants to state executive council would obtain nomination forms for between N1m and N20,000.

"It's N1 Million for state executive chairmanship aspirants and N20,000 for a ward membership executive", he said.

Those in attendance included the former National chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, National legal adviser of the PDP, Mr. Kamaldeen Ajibade(SAN), former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Prof. Ahmad Ali, former Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, Engineer Kale Kawu Agaka and a board of trustee of the party, Allhaja Nimota Ibrahim.

Others include, the party's chairmen and the executives across the 16 local government councils, PDP three senatorial chairmen, women, youth leaders among others.