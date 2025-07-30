Nigeria: Senate Calls for Calm On Alleged Deportation of Nigerians in Ghana

Abuja — THE Senate has called for calm and restraint over the alleged deportation of Nigerians in Ghana, just as it said that the widespread indignation against Nigerians living in Ghana and branding them as criminals should be condemned by all.

In a statement Tuesday in Abuja by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Bassey Aniekan, the Senate reiterated that Nigerians are hardworking people and not criminals as purported and are good ambassadors wherever they find themselves.

The statement read, "The attention of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has been drawn to a disturbing video on social media showing a protest by some Ghanaians calling on the authority to send Nigerians back to Nigeria alleging that their behaviours and attitudes were not in conformity with the norms of Ghana.

"Distinguished Senator Aniekan said the widespread indignation against Nigerians living in Ghana and branding them as criminals should be condemned by all.

"He added that while not denying the fact that there may be some bad individuals amongst them, the generality of Nigerians he stressed, are peaceful and law abiding people.

"Furthermore, he pointed out the long standing relationship and partnership the two countries have had over the years emphasizing that Ghana and Nigeria are brothers and in the spirit of ECOWAS and regional integration should continue to live in peace, stressing that dialogue has proven countless times to be a tool for peace and should be deployed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Senate Committee Chair on Diaspora and NGOs appealed for calm and urged Nigerians living in Ghana to exercise restraint, avoid provocation of any sort and to resist reprisal attacks as the issue is being handled.

"Senator Aniekan confirmed that he had received reports that the issue is being addressed at the diplomatic level by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu.

"He cautioned against the use of inciteful words by individuals on both sides, as such statements are capable of aggravating the problem and further putting pressure on an already tensed atmosphere.

"Senator Bassey Aniekan, also advised Nigerians to disregard the videos trending on line that Nigerians' shops and properties are being destroyed by Ghanaians as there is no evidence to buttress such claims.

"The Chairman applauded Ghanaian and Nigerian High Commissioners for their efforts to control the situation, adding that the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, has also been in touch with Ghanaian authorities and had taken some pro- active measures to put the situation under control."