Nigeria: Govt to Deploy Technology to Stop Tankers' Explosions

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has noted the need to integrate technology in fire prevention, detection, and response in the country.

He said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the one-day stakeholders' forum on "Advancing Fire Safety within the Oil and Gas Sector of Nigeria through Technological Solutions."

"The theme of today's forum is not just relevant; it is imperative. As we navigate an era of rapid technological advancement, Nigeria must leverage modern solutions to address longstanding challenges in fire prevention, detection, and response.

"Key areas of focus should include smart Fire detection systems, automated suppression technologies, drone and robotics-assisted Emergency Response, and data-driven risk assessment," he said.

Tunji-Ojo disclosed the Ministry of Interior's commitment to fostering policies that encourage the adoption of these technologies.

While saying the government alone cannot drive the change, he called for the active participation of industry stakeholders, technology providers, and regulatory bodies.

He said the Ministry of Interior will continue to support initiatives that promote safety in critical sectors, including the oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mustapha Lamorde, the Executive Director of Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, lamented the incessant tanker fire incidents, saying, "Between 2009 and October 2024, Nigeria recorded almost 169 petroleum tanker fire and explosion accidents, leading to multiple deaths and thousands of injuries.

"Earlier this year, the Suleja tanker explosion of January 2025 claimed over 100 lives when a petrol tanker overturned and ignited while locals attempted fuel scavenging.

"Our monitoring shows that truck-in-transit incidents account for nearly 60% of petroleum-related fire fatalities in the downstream sector."