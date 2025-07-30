Nigeria Joins African Initiative to Strengthen Public Sector Institutions

30 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Vincent Yusuf

Nigeria has officially joined the Leadership Excellence in Africa's Public Sector (LEAPS) programme, aligning with Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, and Zimbabwe in a continental effort to strengthen public sector institutions.

The LEAPS programme--funded by the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) and the Gates Foundation--aims to improve the ability of public institutions to implement policies and deliver services that uplift millions across Africa.

At the programme's official launch in Abuja, Mr. Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary of ACBF, represented by his Senior Advisor on Strategy and Partnerships, Mr. Bakary Kone, said Nigeria's inclusion is vital due to its influence on the continent.

"With great pride, we mark the official arrival of LEAPS in Nigeria--home to one in six Africans, the continent's economic engine, and a critical player in shaping Africa's public sector future," he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Adil Ababio, Senior Programme Officer at the Gates Foundation, highlighted Nigeria's importance to the foundation's mission, citing efforts since 2012 to address poverty, health challenges, and food insecurity.

He expressed the foundation's support for the LEAPS initiative, which he said is designed to enhance governance and leadership capacity across the African public sectors.

Ibrahim Abubakar Matazu, Deputy Director at the International Development Fund, Federal Ministry of Finance, emphasised Nigeria's central role in Africa's economic and demographic landscape.

"Our public service is the backbone of governance, tasked with delivering policies and services that uplift millions," he said.

Matazu also pointed to the success of LEAPS' first cohort, launched in Zimbabwe in November 2024, adding that the programme fosters leadership, strategic thinking, and innovation--key to tackling Nigeria's challenges, from economic diversification to inclusive governance.

