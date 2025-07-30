Nigeria: Tinubu Directed Us Not to Allow ASUU Strike - Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has said the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu is committed to ending industrial actions by unions in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, Alausa stated that the President has issued a clear directive to his cabinet to prevent future strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other related bodies.

"The President has directed that not again in this country will ASUU, or tertiary institution trade unions go on strike," the minister declared.

He noted that regular engagement and trust-building are at the heart of the administration's approach, differentiating it from previous governments. According to Alausa, "It is just not promising, there has to be a lot of relationship building. Beyond that, the government is meeting its obligation with these unions."

The minister also debunked reports of any looming strike in tertiary institutions, asserting that the government remains proactive in its commitments to academic unions including COEASU, NASU, and SSANU.

His comments came shortly after the ASUU branch at Yobe State University suspended its strike, which began on July 11, 2025. The branch chairman, Ahmed Karage, announced that the union had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Yobe State Government to address unresolved demands.

"Following the MoU, the president of ASUU has granted approval to call off the strike action," Karage stated, calling on members to resume work immediately.

Alausa added that the government's ongoing reforms are beginning to yield results, with some public universities gaining global recognition in rankings.

