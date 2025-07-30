Nigeria: Clean Up Your Own Mess, Femi Fani-Kayode Hits U.S. Over Report On Nigerian Governors

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken a swipe at the United States government over a recent post criticising the spending habit of some Nigerian governors.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria had shared the report and stated under its #TransparencyTuesday campaign that , "While Nigerians are urged to endure economic hardship like labor pains, some governors are splurging billions on new government houses, airports, and flyovers that may not be necessary."

Reacting to the post, Fani-Kayode accused the U.S. government of hypocrisy and urged it to fix its internal problems before lecturing others on governance.

The former minister, who has been a vocal critic of the U.S.-backed Israeli actions in Gaza, said America is aiding genocide through its continued support.

"Whilst the children of Gaza are being slaughtered and starved, the American government is sending more and more weapons to Israel to assist them in committing genocide," he wrote on X.

"Worse still, the American government is using the Ukraine-Russia war to launder money and make billions of dollars for its corrupt leaders."

"And up until Trump came, the US used USAID as a conduit to fund billions of dollars into and from various nations all over the world in order to corrupt and destroy them", he submitted.

Fani-Kayode said the U.S. government has no moral standing to give lessons on governance to other nations.

"Before you give us lessons in governance, kindly drain your American swamp and clean up the mess you have put the world in," he added.