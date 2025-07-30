Ghana's Affirmative Action Act is a Crucial Step Towards Gender Equity - But Now the Real Work Begins

Professor Deborah Atobrah is the director of the Centre for Gender Studies and Advocacy (CEGENSA) at the University of Ghana.

guest column

July 31 marks the official launch of Ghana's Affirmative Action Act. One year ago - on July 30, 2024 - Ghana's Parliament made history by passing this groundbreaking piece of legislation, taking a critical step toward building a more just, equitable and inclusive society.

The Affirmative Action Act is both a victory for women and a national milestone in the country's democratic development. It addresses the structural and cultural inequalities that have long hindered women's access to leadership and decision-making roles. The Act does not merely seek parity in representation; it affirms the principle of equity by recognizing historical disadvantages and instituting targeted mechanisms to redress them.

But true gender equality requires more than just a legal framework. In Ghana, it will take a widespread mindset shift, as well as a powerful political and collective will in order to achieve true equity. Cultural transformation must go hand in hand with legal reform, dismantling deeply entrenched inequalities and challenging patriarchal norms through education, public discourse, and sustained policy engagement. The Affirmative Action Act's success depends on comprehensive public education and awareness campaigns led by government, academia, and civil society.

Gender equity is not solely a women's issue; it is a national issue, and it must be regarded as such. Without a fundamental shift in the way our society views women, families and communities across Ghana will continue to be prevented from reaching their full potential.

Why the Affirmative Action Act Matters

Ghanaian women have always been significantly underrepresented throughout governance, public service, and economic leadership, a gender imbalance that undermines both democratic representation and national development.

In 2024 women held a mere 14.9% of parliamentary seats. At the 2023 district-level elections, women clinched only 4% of assembly member positions. The judiciary is similarly imbalanced: today, only 4 of the 18 Judicial Council members are women.

These gaps are not due to a lack of qualification or ambition, but to persistent patriarchal norms that systematically marginalize female leadership. These include cultural biases, including the widespread perception within political parties that male candidates are more electorally viable. By proactively addressing gender inequality, the Affirmative Action Act provides a necessary correction.

The pursuit of equity is not opposed to excellence; rather, it broadens the talent pool and fosters more inclusive and effective leadership. Institutions such as Stanbic Bank Ghana have demonstrated this through two initiatives – "Blue Heels" and "Ignite Women in Leadership" – which have successfully advanced gender equity without compromising merit.

The Affirmative Action Act sets forth phased targets for women's representation: 30% by 2026, 35% by 2028, and 50% by 2030. These benchmarks are not arbitrary quotas; they are time-bound commitments to correct institutional bias and ensure women's substantive inclusion in national governance.

In order to support these ambitious goals, the Act contains provisions to educate and promote the next generation of female leaders. These include focused STEM education support for girls entering male-dominated fields, gender-responsive human resource policies across the public and private sectors, and annual reporting by institutions on gender balance and progress. The Ministry of Gender has already established a Gender Equity Committee to oversee monitoring and evaluation of the Act's impacts.

An International Precedent

Affirmative Action is not unique to Ghana. It emerged from the 1960s Civil Rights Movement in the United States, where it was designed to address the racial inequalities that persisted despite legal guarantees of equality.

In South Africa, Affirmative Action has been a pivotal tool in addressing apartheid-era inequalities. The Employment Equity Act of 1998 sought to promote equal opportunity, eliminate unfair discrimination, and implement redress measures in employment. In the first five years after the Act's implementation, black women made significant gains at both the highest and lowest employment levels. Today South Africa enjoys near-parity representation, with 46% of national assembly seats occupied by women as of 2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda has gone even further: its constitution mandates female representation of at least 30%, and as of 2023 61.3% of seats in the country's Lower House were occupied by women - the highest proportion in the world. In Senegal, women held 41.2% of parliamentary seats last year thanks to the country's 2010 Gender Parity Law.

A Continental Leadership Opportunity

Today, Ghana too is poised to play a decisive role in the continent-wide movement toward gender equality. Ahead of the national policy dialogue on July 31, 2025, all stakeholders – including government, the private sector, academia, civil society and the general public – must be prepared to work toward the Act's full and faithful implementation.

The passage of the Affirmative Action Act presents a historic opportunity. Let us rise to meet it with resolve, vision and collective action.

Professor Deborah Atobrah is the director of the Centre for Gender Studies and Advocacy (CEGENSA) at the University of Ghana