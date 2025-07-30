Nigeria: Borno's Flood-Prone Communities Deserve Attention

I write concern to bring to the attention of the public and the Borno State Government, the alarming and worsening situation of residents who live in communities located dangerously close to the Gada Bull River and other natural waterways in Maiduguri. Communities such as Gwange Gangare, Galtimari, Shokari, and Bulaburin are annually subjected to the agony of flooding, yet very little has changed to provide permanent solutions for the people who live there.

Each rainy season, families in these communities live in fear, unable to sleep in peace or leave their children unattended. They are worried the possible rushing water that could enter their homes any night and wash away all they've ever worked for. For many, that fear becomes a cruel reality year after year.

The Gada Bull River, which cuts through these communities, is not inherently dangerous. Its threat lies in how poorly its flow has been managed, how indiscriminately people have built around it, and how neglectful authorities have been in enforcing environmental and urban planning regulations. The river has become a symbol of abandonment for those who live near it.

In Gwange Gangare, the story is one of daily struggle and anxiety. As soon as the rainy season begins, many residents move their furniture onto elevated blocks, ready for the first heavy downpour. They stock sandbags and makeshift wooden planks to divert the water, but these measures are far from effective.

In Galtimari, the river's banks are cluttered with makeshift structures and unplanned housing. When the rain comes, it overwhelms the river, forcing the water into people's homes. It is not uncommon to see entire compounds submerged.

Shokari, another community along the river, acts as a basin for overflow. Rainwater from higher areas channels down to Shokari and settles there. Houses get surrounded by stagnant water that takes days -- sometimes weeks -- to dry up.

What makes this situation even more painful is that it is entirely avoidable. Urban planners and environmental experts have long warned against building near waterways without proper flood management systems. Sadly, those warnings have not been taken seriously in Maiduguri.

The government has a moral obligation to protect all its citizens, especially the most vulnerable. Ignoring these communities simply because they live on the margins is not only unjust -- it is dangerous. Natural disasters do not discriminate, and the neglect of flood-prone areas could one day become a broader public emergency. The Borno State Government must begin by acknowledging that this is not just a seasonal issue. This is a structural problem that needs a long-term and well-funded solution.

One of the first steps should be the mapping and risk assessment of all communities along Gada Bull and other rivers. This must be done with technical precision and community involvement so that no one is left behind or unfairly targeted. The second step is relocation. The government must begin the gradual resettlement of residents in the highest-risk areas. But this must be done humanely -- with adequate compensation, proper housing alternatives, and involvement of the affected people in the decision-making process. The third step is massive investment in urban drainage infrastructure, especially in the areas identified as vulnerable. Fourth, the government must enforce environmental and urban planning laws. Illegal constructions along waterways must be stopped, and developers must be held accountable for violating city plans.

The government must also invest in early warning systems and public sensitization.

I also call on civil society organisations, journalists, community leaders, and all well-meaning Nigerians to raise their voices for these communities.

Salaudeen soliu Olamide, is a student at Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri