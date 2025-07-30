Nigeria: El-Amin, Profile, Phoenix Shine At 2025 Minna Annual Polo Festival

'The prestigious 2025 Minna Annual Polo Tournament came to a thrilling conclusion last weekend, with defending champions El-Amin and Profile dominating the field and sweeping all major titles, including the coveted IBB Cup.

Reigning Georgian Cup champions El-Amin and Profile lived up to expectations, capturing the spotlight with a series of outstanding performances. In addition to reclaiming the IBB Cup, Mohammad Babangida's El-Amin also retained the prestigious General Abdulsalami Cup, capping an action-packed week that featured the inaugural Dawule Memorial Baba Cup.

Profile Group, fielding three strong teams, justified their pre-tournament billing with a commanding display, clinching the Governor's Cup, the General Cup, and the highly sought-after Hassan Katsina Cup, marking a remarkable clean sweep.

Hailed by dignitaries, royalty, business elites, and polo enthusiasts alike as Niger State's biggest sporting event, the tournament also witnessed Khalid Babangida leading Phoenix to their second consecutive victory in the Aisha Babangida Cup, showing noticeable growth and skill.

In a remarkable debut, Minna SD Stable, featuring players from Lagos and Kano, stormed to victory, claiming their first-ever Emir of Minna Cup, further solidifying Minna's dominance.

"It's always special playing in front of our teeming Minna fans, and we're happy to come away with a win," said Mohammad Babangida, El-Amin Patron and Minna Polo First Vice President.

"We were always looking to get an advantage in the opening game, so this win is awesome for us; we're happy with the result."

"I feel great to realize how much joy one's effort has positively impacted the lives of the teeming polo enthusiasts... I want to dedicate these victories to my teeming fans," he added.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, Special Guest of Honour and President of the Minna Polo Club, praised the tournament's organization and lauded all participating teams for their discipline and sportsmanship.