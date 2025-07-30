Nigeria: Gusau Hails Tinubu's Commitment to Honouring Sports Heroes

...Nnadozie, Lookman receive land gifts

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON), has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for his unwavering commitment to honoring Nigeria's sports heroes, both living and departed.

Speaking at the Night of Tributes held at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, Gusau applauded Tinubu's efforts to change the long-standing culture of neglecting athletes who brought glory to the nation.

"Mr. President has taken the bull by the horn to abolish the era when the nation's sports heroes laboured in vain. Their sweat is now well-rewarded as deserved," Gusau said, referencing the honours given to the Super Eagles and Super Falcons for their recent international exploits.

"Our heroes deserve all the recognition, appreciation and celebration that we can give them whether they are alive or dead. That is the culture that we should birth and nurture."

The event, organized by Air Peace chairman Allen Onyema and ex-international Segun Odegbami, celebrated the lives of late Nigerian sports legends, including Christian Chukwu, Peter Rufai, Charles Bassey, Moses Effiong, and Obisia Nwakpa.

"People talk about the neglect of our sporting heroes, but we can see that President Tinubu is changing the narrative," Gusau added in a speech delivered on his behalf by NFF Executive Committee Member, Chief George Aluo.

"We will never forget their amazing contributions to Nigeria football."

In a related development, Jedo Investment Company Ltd donated plots of land in Abuja's Ushafa district to Super Falcons' goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and Africa Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

"Your efforts served as a shining example of dedication and excellence," the company wrote to Nnadozie. Of Lookman, they said: "Your achievement is a testament to hard work, discipline, and an unyielding commitment to excellence."

Nnadozie, who is also the reigning Africa Goalkeeper of the Year (retaining the title she won in 2023), was selected as the Best Goalkeeper of the 13th Women AFCON, and has had a fabulous past three years at club level in Europe.

Both star players have been offered the position of Brand Ambassador for Jedo Investment company.