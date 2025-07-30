Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Central African Republic Team Profile

The Central African Republic (CAR) is set to make history with their maiden appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

This monumental achievement has been celebrated as one of the most exciting surprises of the 2024 tournament.

Under the guidance of coach Sébastien Ngato, the Bas-Oubangui Wild Beasts stunned Cameroon in the qualifiers, marking their entry into the African elite.

Factfile

Nickname : Wild Beasts of Bas-Oubangui

: Wild Beasts of Bas-Oubangui Number of Appearances : First

: First Best Performance: N/A

How They Qualified

In a historic feat, CAR overcame Cameroon in the qualification round. After suffering a narrow 0-1 home defeat in the first leg in Abidjan, the team pulled off a remarkable 2-1 victory in Bafoussam, Cameroon, thanks to a late goal from Bertillon Arnold Yangana.

Players to Watch

Bertillon Arnold Yangana (Red Star de Bangui):

Yangana became a national hero after scoring the decisive goal against Cameroon in the qualifiers. Known for his speed and clinical finishing, he will be the focal point of CAR's attacking play in the tournament.

Saturnin Ngarsouma (Goalkeeper):

Ngarsouma's agility and exceptional reflexes were key in CAR's qualification. His ability to make game-changing saves will be critical in the team's CHAN debut.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Central African Republic By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coach

Sébastien Ngato:

A visionary tactician, Ngato has guided the Central African Republic to unprecedented heights. Known for his defensive solidity and effective counterattacking strategies, he employs a 4-3-3 formation tailored to the strengths of his players. With previous successes at the U20 level, Ngato's leadership has been instrumental in reshaping CAR's football narrative.

What to Expect

Despite their underdog status, CAR enters the CHAN tournament with momentum and confidence. Their upset against Cameroon demonstrates their ability to challenge more experienced teams. With a balanced mix of determination and strategic play, the Wild Beasts aim to make their debut a memorable one by progressing beyond the group stage.

Fan Zone

Did You Know?

Before CHAN 2024, the Central African Republic's only participation in major African tournaments was through their U20 team in 2021 and 2023.