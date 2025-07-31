Uganda: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Uganda Team Profile

Fact File

Nickname: The Uganda Cranes

Total Appearances: Six (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022)

Last Appearance: Algeria 2022

Titles: 0

FIFA Ranking: 89

Co-Coaches: Morley Byekwaso & Fred Muhumuza

One of the most consistent participants in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), co-hosts Uganda head into the 2024 edition eager to finally make a deep run in the competition.

Set to feature in the tournament for a seventh time, the Uganda Cranes have become regulars on the CHAN stage, but progression beyond the group stage remains elusive.

With home advantage and a passionate fanbase behind them, the East African giants are aiming to rewrite history on home soil.

Alongside Kenya and Tanzania, Uganda will also use the tournament as a key benchmark in their preparations to co-host the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in 2027.

How they qualified:

As tournament co-hosts, Uganda gained automatic qualification to the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

The Uganda Cranes did play a in the qualifiers where they edged Burundi 2-0 over two legs as part of their preparation for the continental showpiece.

Key Player to watch: Allan Okello

Creative midfielder Allan Okello brings flair, vision, and attacking impetus to Uganda's CHAN squad.

A playmaker with strong domestic and international experience, the Vipers FC playmaker is renowned for his ball control, eye for goal, and ability to unlock tight defences.

After returning to top form in the Uganda Premier League, Okello will be central to the Cranes' ambitions in this year's campaign.

Know the coach: Morley Byekwaso & Fred Muhumuza

Uganda will be led by the experienced coaching duo of Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza.

Head coach Byekwaso, a former Uganda Cranes international, enjoyed a decorated playing career before transitioning to management, where he has earned acclaim for his youth development credentials and tactical intelligence. He has guided top Ugandan clubs and the national U20 team, reaching the U20 AFCON final in 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Assistant coach Muhumuza brings tactical depth and strong knowledge of local football. A respected figure in Uganda's domestic scene, he is known for nurturing talent and getting the best out of underdog sides. His calm, structured approach complements Byekwaso's more dynamic style, creating a balanced technical bench.

Past CHAN performances

In all their six previous appearances, Uganda are yet to make it out the group stages of the competition. With the backing of the home supporters, The Uganda Cranes will be looking at rewriting history and improving their record in the competition.

What to expect:

Despite failing to advance beyond the group stages, excitement in Uganda is at an all-time high at the prospect of hosting two CAF competitions, with the nation also preparing to host the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027.

The support of the fans will play a significant role in rallying the co-hosts to an impressive finish next month.

Fan Zone

Did you know: Uganda are the most successful nation from the CECAFA region with an impressive 40 CECAFA Cup titles to their name. They will be hoping to add the TotalEnergies CHAN trophy to their trophy cabinet.