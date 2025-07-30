Ethiopia: Countdown to Abbay Dam - Ethiopia Pushes for Equitable Nile Use

- As Ethiopia prepares to inaugurate the Abbay Dam, the country has reiterated its position that the Nile River is a shared natural resource that must be governed under a cooperative and equitable framework benefiting all riparian nations.

In a commentary originally published by Al Jazeera, the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA)Executive Director Jafar Bedru Geletu emphasized that the Abbay Dam is central to Ethiopia's development agenda and is vital for addressing the country's pressing energy needs.

Ethiopia, with a population exceeding 130 million and growing rapidly, currently has only 55 percent electricity access, a major barrier to industrialization and economic growth.

The dam, which is set to generate 5,150 megawatts of electricity and produce an estimated 15,760 gigawatt hours annually, is expected to double Ethiopia's current energy output. According to officials, this will not only supply electricity for domestic consumption but also boost exports to neighboring countries, promoting regional integration.

Jafar noted that Ethiopia fully funded the nearly 5 billion USD hydropower project without external financing, underlining its significance as a symbol of national resilience and self-reliance. He also stated that the dam will not reduce water flow to downstream countries, as its operation requires the continuous release of water to generate electricity.

Despite Ethiopia's assurances, downstream countries ,particularly Egypt, have expressed objections, often citing colonial-era water-sharing agreements from 1929 and 1959, which excluded upstream nations such as Ethiopia. Jafar challenged the validity of these agreements, arguing that they are outdated and do not reflect modern realities or the rights of other riparian states.

"Ethiopia was never a party to these colonial treaties," he said, adding that arguments rooted in "historic rights" are no longer acceptable in the 21st century. He pointed to the Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) as a modern, African-led initiative aimed at ensuring fair and sustainable use of the river among all basin countries. Ethiopia, along with Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Sudan, has signed and ratified the agreement.

The Ethiopian government has consistently maintained that the Abbay Dam will benefit the entire region by regulating water flow, reducing flooding and sedimentation, and enhancing electricity access across East Africa. The inauguration of the dam comes after more than a decade of construction, during which the government mobilized internal resources and public contributions to complete the project.

The Nile River, shared by 11 countries, remains a critical source of water and livelihood for millions across the continent. As such, Ethiopian officials continue to advocate for a cooperative framework that supports mutual development rather than unilateral control.

The GERD, located on the Blue Nile, known in Ethiopia as Abay, marks a turning point in the country's hydropower development and broader economic transformation.