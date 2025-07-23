Ethiopia: Inconsiderate Remark to Hydrodynamic Reality

President Trump's remarks about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) have indeed stirred controversy across Eastern Africa, particularly between Ethiopia and Egypt. Trump unashamed claim and characterization of the dam as "closing up water going to the Nile," calling it "incredible" and suggesting the U.S. would resolve the issue quickly is undue and uninvited intrusion in the normal and peaceful play field of the riparian countries game.

In the first place, no dam was ever designed or constructed anywhere in the world with the purpose or capacity to completely stop the normal flow of water downstream. This is unthinkable leave alone in modern world where hydraulic science has reached cutting age stage, but even when people, guided by informal knowledge, understood the importance of allowing water to flow downstream and sustain life.

The hydrodynamic reality of any river simply does not permit a complete shut-off of its natural flow, regardless of human intervention. By its very nature, it will compel a way out for itself in the downstream direction. In reality, there is nothing that threatens the natural share of Nile waters to Sudan and Egypt. This is affirmed by other riparian countries around.

Thus, stirring unwanted political incendiary comment in the peaceful zone seems either with lack of knowledge of the hydrodynamic ground reality around or it is to bring unwanted anarchy in the region stability.

Such remarks risk is disturbing the long-standing peaceful diplomatic ties among these countries. Ethiopia's stance remains firm, emphasizing its sovereign right to develop its water resources within its borders to alleviate its own people problem while promoting a fair, win-win sharing of these resources with downstream and other riparian nations.

Hence, external political remarks-- especially when misinformed or inconsiderate--can disrupt regional equilibrium and sow unnecessary inharmoniousness seeds in the relation. Uninformed comments may stem from a lack of understanding of local realities, or from a wrong move intended to provoke instability. Either way, such corrosive effect is unwanted on this part of Africa.

When powerful nations interject with partisan bias, it risks eroding or unravelling decades of careful diplomacy between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan. Ethiopia upholds its sovereign right to develop the Blue Nile with a win-win shared vision. It openly declares that it has no intention to harm any riparian country taking disproportionate share. Ethiopia rather promote regional cooperation through fair and equitable resource sharing open to peaceful dialogue honouring all riparian nations.

Ethiopia among others, doesn't want frustration to be planted by unsolicited oversight from individual acting as self-appointed sheriffs who lack contextual understanding. Rather, Ethiopia demands respectful relation that insists equity among the riparian countries. Ethiopia emphasizes that trustworthy, fair-share relations, transcending territoriality, should govern regional partnerships among riparian countries

Leaders, who speak their mind unfairly, often due to a lack of understanding of the real situation or context, can inadvertently encourage misguided actions while undermining the legitimate position of others in the field. Therefore, they should exercise caution and avoid making naive statements that could disturb the delicate balance of the diplomacy by tilting the scales onto uneven ground evoking a distorted image that create imbalance where equity should prevail.

However, when leaders speak without fully grasping the context, their words can cause unintended disruption to peaceful neighbourhood diplomatic platform. The riparian countries therefore urge global actors to speak loudly with wisdom, not mere volume, aiming beyond empty declarations toward meaningful cooperation among all riparian states.

The Nile River's waters are not merely a resource but a lifeline, a legacy, and a catalyst for cooperation among all riparian countries--not a commodity to fuel conflict. The riparian countries including Ethiopia do not need self-appointed sheriffs or watchdogs to meddle in their internal affairs uninvited.

Ethiopia and fellow riparian states clearly positioned themselves to steward their own developmental destiny seeking cooperation not control. They want other world in the diplomatic area to realize that they really recognize Nile water not merely as a common commodity but as a shared moral and economic value and ecological bond of trust among riparian countries.

Ethiopia, along with other riparian countries, rejects any attempts to sow frustration through unsolicited oversight imposed by individuals acting as self-appointed sheriffs who lack the necessary contextual understanding. Instead, Ethiopia calls for respectful relations grounded in equity among all riparian nations. Trustworthy and fair-share partnerships-- transcending narrow territorial interests-- must govern regional cooperation to ensure sustainable and mutually beneficial water resource management.

Nile water is powerful catalyst for unity among all riparian nations in east Africa. Ethiopia, does not welcome uninvited frustration born unsought idea from individuals particularly when such actors lack contextual understanding and sensitivity to ground realities.

Ethiopia's stance is clear on regional cooperation and water resource management, emphasizing equity, respect, and mutual understanding among riparian countries rather than unilateral or imposed misunderstanding. The power and peril of global influence should not be wielded indiscriminately across East Africa.All riparian countries emphasis that genuine regional progress can only be achieved through dialogue characterized by mutual respect, equity and an informed appreciation of the unique challenges and aspirations of all riparian countries.

The inconsiderate remarks made by President Trump, which run contrary to the existing realities, underscore a lack of contextual understanding of the complex hydrodynamic dynamics of the Nile River. At this critical stage, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) holds the full might of the Blue Nile, capable of producing serious impacts for better or worse in the region.

In place of imbalance and undue interference, Ethiopia calls for respectful engagement rooted in mutual equity. It champions partnerships that transcend territorial boundaries and prioritize trust, fairness, and inclusiveness in the governance of shared resources.

All riparian countries, including Ethiopia, emphasize that regional cooperation must be driven not by volume or vanity, but by wisdom, empathy, and a steadfast commitment to the well-being of all communities dependent on these waters.

Ethiopia's stance is steeped in a deep understanding of sovereignty and mutual respect, and it carries a call for fair collaboration. When countries are bound by a shared vision, their collective voice signals diplomatic strength. Their message is not to silence global engagement but to elevate it to fostering a well-rooted understanding of the corresponding needs of all riparian nations with mutual respect.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia U.S., Canada and Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This stance aligns with Ethiopia's active commitment to the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) under the Nile Basin Initiative, which seeks to institutionalize equitable and reasonable utilization of Nile waters.

Ethiopia among others believes mutual respect trust will foster and promote peace and sustainable development among riparian states. Such an approach will best ensure sustainable peace, economic progress, and reasonable benefit-sharing across the Nile Basin. This is a cornerstone of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI).

This agreement isn't just a legal document it's a vision for sustainable, inclusive, and reasonable water governance across the region. Ethiopia's stance on mutual respect, trust, and reasonable cooperation among Nile Basin riparian states reflects a forward-looking approach to regional water governance. The Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) was indeed established to foster dialogue and joint management of the Nile's resources, emphasizing sustainable development, peace, and shared benefits.

Ethiopia advocates for a cooperative framework where all Nile Basin countries engage as equal partners, moving away from historical imbalances in water allocation. Ethiopia fully supports the NBI's Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), which seeks fair and reasonable utilization of the Nile's waters, balancing economic growth with environmental protection.

To sum up, it has to be noted that Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is framed as a development project that can also benefit downstream nations through regulated flows and potential energy trade. We hope this collaborative water management can prevent conflicts and strengthen regional integration.