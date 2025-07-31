Nigeria: 2baba Marries Natasha in Private Wedding Ceremony

Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia known popularly as Tubaba has married his new lover, Natasha Osawaru in a private wedding ceremony, in Abuja.

The low-key event, according to report, was attended by close family members, with videos circulating online showing the couple posing with their traditional wedding cake.

Recall that this development comes months after 2Face engaged the serving Edo State lawmaker in February 2025, just days after publicly announcing his separation from his wife, Annie Macaulay Idibia.

The marriage has since sparked widespread conversation on social media, with many fans expressing mixed reactions to the singer's latest move.

2Baba's wedding to Natasha Osawaru marks a significant shift in his personal life, garnering both support and criticism from fans.

Congratulations to 2Baba and Natasha as they tie the nuptial knot.