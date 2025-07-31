Uganda: Inside the MOUs Museveni Signed With Ruto

30 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

Kenya and Uganda have taken a major step in consolidating their bilateral relationship with the signing of eight new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at accelerating economic integration, improving infrastructure, and enhancing regional cooperation.

The MoUs were signed at State House Nairobi during a high-level meeting between Kenyan President William Ruto and Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The agreements span a wide range of sectors, including transport, energy, trade, and political cooperation.

"These MoUs not only strengthen our cooperation but also catalyse economic development, deepen people-to-people ties, and ensure our relations deliver tangible benefits for our citizens," President Ruto said during a joint address.

Key among the infrastructure commitments is the long-anticipated extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba, and eventually into Uganda.

The two leaders also discussed the dualling of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway, with plans for its expansion across the border to boost the movement of goods and people.

Cross-border challenges were not left out.

The long-standing Migingo Island dispute was raised, with both governments pledging to pursue a peaceful and lasting resolution that upholds mutual sovereignty and safeguards the livelihoods of affected communities.

President Ruto underscored the historical ties between the two nations, describing the Kenya-Uganda relationship as one "anchored in common ideals, deep respect, and a shared ambition for regional stability and progress."

The signing of the MoUs marks a renewed commitment by both countries to fast-track economic development and policy harmonisation within the East African Community framework.

With regional trade and infrastructure seen as key levers for post-pandemic recovery and long-term growth, the Nairobi summit signalled a unified push toward transforming bilateral goodwill into concrete, mutually beneficial outcomes.

