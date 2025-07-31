Nigeria: Amnesty Int'l Condemns Detention of TikToker, Demands Immediate Release

Amnesty International has condemned the ongoing detention of a social media influencer, Ghali Isma'il, widely known as Sultan over a video on the 'health' of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Ghali was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) and is being detained at Keffi Prison in Nasarawa State.

In a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the organisation said that Ghali's arrest is "in a clear demonstration of abuse of power".

It urged the Nigerian government to immediately release him and to drop all the charges against him.

The statement reads, "In another display of lawlessness, the DSS had visited the prison and forcefully took passwords of his iCloud, his mobile phones and social media accounts -- without recourse to his lawyers. This unlawful act has not only a devastating impact on the right to privacy but also profoundly affects the rights to freedom of expression, association.

"The most notable consequences of persistent state repression by the DSS is that it creates an environment of self-censorship and fear -- depriving people of the right to freedom of expression.

"Increasingly, Nigerians who use social media to comment on social and political issues face intimidation. Some have come under attacks and threats of arrest. Using repressive tactics to control what Nigerians do on social media is an unacceptable violation of human rights. This must stop.

"The Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Ghali Isma'il and to drop all plans to put him through a sham trial."