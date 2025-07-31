Nigeria: Coalition Not About Atiku's 2027 Ambition - ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared that the coalition movement is not designed for the 2027 presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this as a guest on Channels TV's Politics Today on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said the narrative about the ADC being a platform to realise Atiku's ambition was a deliberate orchestration of those who want the coalition not to succeed.

While he maintained that party does not have a favourite candidate, he said "ADC is not built around an Atiku", adding "It is absolutely not an Atiku coalition."

The ADC spokesman, who stressed that the Atiku narrative was deliberately disseminated before the coalition was convened, added, "At 56, who said I can't seek to be president."

On the allegiance of Peter Obi, the former Labour Party's presidential candidate to the ADC, Abdullahi said the former Anambra State governor remains committed to the coalition movement.

While he noted that Obi has yet to get ADC membership, he reiterated that the former presidential candidate and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, were granted leave by the party to finalise existing elections in their parties - Labour Party and Social Democratic Party, respectively.

He maintained that Obi would not return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which he noted has been seeking to get any politician that can help it rebound.

Responding to why Nigerians should trust his party, the ADC spokesman said the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised change and has failed, adding that Nigeria needs to try something else.