Nigeria: Whistleblowers Petition Tinubu Over MSC's Alleged Unfair Shipping Practices

Whistleblowers, under the aegis of the Citizens Whistleblowers Coalition (CWC), have petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for a full investigation into Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)'s alleged unfair business practices.

The coalition accused MSC of economic sabotage and judicial subversion, citing unfair container deposit charges, illegal detention of shipments, and excessive demurrage charges.

The petition, signed by CWC officials Nafiu Ibrahim, Ella Susan, and Dodeye Okoi Arikpo, urged the President to take decisive action.

"We write to bring to your kind attention the ill treatment and oppression of Nigerians in the hands of MSC. Over the years, MSC has perpetrated unfair business practices, including unlawful detention of shipments and unjust demurrage charges," the petition stated.

According to the group, the company has ignored invitations from the National Assembly, disregarded a Minister of Blue Economy directive on replacing container deposit fees with an indemnity scheme, and imposed a restrictive exclusive jurisdiction clause requiring disputes to be litigated in London rather than Nigeria.

"One of the most oppressive clauses in MSC's Bill of Lading is its exclusive jurisdiction provision, which prevents Nigerians from suing the company in Nigeria," the petition noted. "This has caused severe hardship for Nigerian shippers, forcing them to incur huge expenses to litigate cases in the UK."

The whistleblowers also raised concerns about the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's (FCCPC) silence on repeated complaints against MSC, urging Tinubu to mandate a company tax audit by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

"We are committed to combating corruption and unfair business practices while advocating for good governance," the group said. "We urge the President to intervene, investigate MSC, and compel the company to comply with Nigerian laws and respect our court system."