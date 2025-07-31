Nigeria: EU Announces Extra €6m Support to Fight Human Trafficking in Nigeria

The European Union has announced an additional €6 million in support to strengthen Nigeria's fight against human trafficking and improve migration governance.

Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Gautier Mignot

Announced this in Abuja at the ongoing 28th National Stakeholders' Consultative Forum on Trafficking in Persons.

Mignot described the new funding as a reinforcement of the EU's commitment to Nigeria's efforts in tackling the menace.

According to the EU envoy, the support will be channeled through the ongoing project on migration governance in Nigeria, implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIAP).

"This intervention is about building resilience within institutions, across borders, and most importantly, in communities that are vulnerable to the influence of criminal networks," the ambassador stated.

He noted that human trafficking is not just an act of exploitation but a form of organised crime driven by transnational networks and illicit profits, requiring coordinated, strategic, and far-reaching responses.

The ambassador commended the leadership of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and urged the agency to continue working with all relevant stakeholders to fully implement the national policy and action plan on trafficking in persons.

Mignot emphasised the importance of ensuring that anti-trafficking efforts are rooted in human rights, gender sensitivity, and ethical practices, particularly addressing the specific needs of women, girls, and marginalised populations.

The ongoing forum brought together federal and state institutions, civil society groups, and development partners to review progress and enhance coordination in the national response to human trafficking.