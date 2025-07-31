Nigeria: Tinubu, Not Gov Lawal Can End Insecurity in Zamfara, Says APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Shinkafi has asserted that the lingering insecurity bedeviling the state can only be addressed by President Bola Tinubu, not Governor Dauda Lawal.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Gusau on Tuesday night, Shinkafi, while reacting to the recent gruesome killing of 38 kidnapped residents of Banga community in Kaura-Namoda local government area, said President Tinubu should come to the aid of Zamfara people currently under the siege of bandits.

Shinkafi noted that some people who have politicised insecurity were the one blaming Governor Lawal for refusing to end insecurity, stating that although is the Chief Security Officer of the state, the Governor cannot end banditry without the President's support.

"If President Tinubu wanted to end insecurity in Zamfara now, he will give directives to all security officers at the top to deploy more troops and arms to ensure they fight the insurgency to finish in the state."

Shinkafi said unless President Tinubu gives the marching order to chief security officers to flush out bandits, Zamfara people will continue to be killed.

He wondered why insecurity is politicised by politicians instead of setting aside all their differences and fight for the common goals by focusing on the President to address scourge bedeviling the state, "they end up focusing themselves on politics in preparation towards the 2027 elections."

Shinkafi pointed how Governor Lawal was making efforts to address insecurity since coming into power by visiting heads of all security agencies and even President Tinubu to seek help on ending banditry, but all in vain.

He expressed sadness over the killing of the hostages who were slaughtered after collection of N50 million ransom from the community by the bandits.

The APC chieftain described the killings as inhuman. "In fact, the situation of how those kidnapped Banga community found themselves is barbaric, where they spent five months, both men and women, including 3 pregnant women. Where one of them after she was delivered of her baby, died as a result of killing her newborn by the bandits for reportedly disturbing them with cries."

Shinkafi therefore called on politicians in the state to stop politicising insecurity, and urged them, to alongside traditional rulers, elder statesmen and religious leaders in the state to form a united front and visit President Tinubu on the issue to save the state from its present predicament.