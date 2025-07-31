Nigeria: Lay Down Your Arms, Ribadu Tells Terrorists

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has warned bandits terrorizing communities in the northern part of the country to surrender and immediately stop killing innocent citizens.

Ribadu, issued the warning during an interview with the BBC, where he highlighted the security achievements recorded by the President Bola Tinubu administration."We believe the time has come for these terrorists to stop and lay down their arms," Ribadu said.He issued the warning despite claiming that the administration had made significant progress in tackling security threats, particularly in reducing terrorist attacks across Nigeria.

The warning comes at a time when various parts of the country, especially the northern region, continue to experience violent attacks by bandits, who abduct people for ransom, as well as threats posed by the Boko Haram insurgency.In his interview with the BBC, Ribadu said it was time for the government to publicly acknowledge and showcase the successes it had achieved in the area of security."In the past, terrorists used to attack prisons, trains, and military camps, but since this government came into power, we have stopped that."There has not been a single major terrorist attack since this administration took over, except for those in Borno," he said.He further stated that several bandit leaders have been eliminated."The number of top bandit leaders we've killed is at least 300."Now many people have returned to their farms, and areas that were previously inaccessible due to insecurity are now open again," said the National Security Adviser.However, despite these claims, several parts of the country--particularly the Northwest--still suffer from frequent bandit attacks, with kidnappings for ransom remaining rampant.Just this past weekend, bandits reportedly slaughtered several residents of the Kauran Namoda area in Zamfara State.In addition, tension continues to grip parts of Benue and Plateau States due to ethnically motivated conflicts.Meanwhile, the Boko Haram insurgency still poses a significant threat in Nigeria's northeastern region.