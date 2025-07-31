Rwanda: Kingsley Moghalu Exits Role As African School of Governance President

Nigerian political economist Prof. Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu has left his role as President and Vice Chancellor of the African School of Governance (ASG), a Kigali-based Pan-African institution.

The school's governing board announced his departure on Wednesday, July 30.

Hailemariam Desalegn, Chairman of ASG's Governing Board and Ethiopia's former Prime Minister, thanked Prof. Moghalu for his service.

"ASG was founded to provide a platform for best practices in good governance and to train a new African generation of ethical leaders grounded in the values of humility, servant leadership, integrity, and inclusivity.

We believe that it's a privilege to lead, that's why our leadership, management, and faculty strive to embody these principles every day. We thank Moghalu for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors," he said.

In a statement posted on his LinkedIn page, Moghalu reflected on his tenure, noting the progress made under his leadership in just nine months.

"Starting from nothing but the vision of its founders, the ASG under my leadership achieved much in a record nine months: working with a world-class executive management team, we have established the institution operationally as a pan-African one, with operational and academic management systems fully in place; a solid bench of faculty and the inaugural student cohort for the MPA program have been recruited to start in September."

He also pointed to the success of the ASG President's Africa Tour, which covered six countries across four sub-regions, and included more than 60 engagements with senior government officials, diplomats, private sector leaders, civil society figures, and academic institutions.

"We executed with great success our inaugural executive education program for African leaders, 'Transforming Countries: Becoming the Leader Your Country Needs' from July 8-10, with a cohort of 20 African leaders, former prime ministers, chief justices, Speakers of Parliament and parliamentarians, serving and former cabinet ministers, and senior figures in the private sector from 15 African countries," he noted.

Moghalu added that ASG's brand visibility and public awareness have continued to grow, and that strategic partnerships have been negotiated and are in the pipeline.

As part of the leadership transition, ASG has appointed Prof. Amany El-Sharif as Vice President for Academic Affairs. A renowned pan-African academic and public health expert, El-Sharif brings decades of experience across higher education, governance, and international development.

"Our academic vision remains unchanged," said Professor El-Sharif. "This leadership transition will not affect our commitment to delivering an authentic, Pan-African, and mindset-centered educational experience that reflects ASG's founding principles."

Professor El-Sharif will be joined by a distinguished team of professors and experts from across the continent. With backgrounds in governance, economics, international relations, public health, and development, the new leadership team represents the intellectual diversity and depth that ASG seeks to instill in its programs.

Founded by President Paul Kagame and Ethiopia's former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, ASG was launched on January 14 and aims to revolutionise governance across Africa by offering world-class public policy education and research tailored to African realities.