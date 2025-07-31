Nigeria: Northern Senators Condemn Zamfara Killings, Demand Justice

30 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Northern Senators' Forum has strongly condemned the recent killings of 35 kidnap victims in Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara State by suspected bandits.

The victims were reportedly murdered despite ransom payments made by their families--a tragic and disturbing development that has sent shockwaves across the nation.

In a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, Chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yar'adua, on behalf of the lawmakers, expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Kaura Namoda and the affected families, describing the incident as a "heinous act" that does not reflect the values of the northern region.

"Our region is known for its hospitality, peace, and tranquility. Such acts of violence only serve to undermine our cherished values," the statement read.

The Forum expressed solidarity with the people of Zamfara and offered prayers for the souls of the departed, and comfort for their grieving families.

It also called on security agencies to intensify collaboration with local vigilante groups and ensure that those behind the massacre were swiftly brought to justice.

Emphasising the urgent need for better coordination among security operatives, the Forum urged improved intelligence gathering and proactive measures to curb further attacks.

"We appreciate the efforts of Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support for the security agencies, including funding and recent mass recruitments. We hope that more training of personnel will be achieved to curb incidents of this kind," the statement added.

