Nigeria: We'll Exert Our Democratic Rights to Get Tinubu Out of Power - Ex-APC Chieftain

Former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has declared that Nigerians will use their democratic power to remove President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing worsening economic conditions and failed leadership.

Lukman made the statement on Wednesday during an interview on Arise Television's News Day, where he spoke as one of the promoters of the opposition coalition now operating under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

"I am one of those who really stood by Asiwaju when I was in APC, I campaigned for him but the hard truth must be told. He has failed and we are feeling it by the reality of our living condition today.

"To that extent therefore, as far as I'm concerned, we will exert our democratic rights to get him out of the place but that will not in any way jeopardise any negotiation to protect issues of equity, inclusivity and what have you," Lukman said.

The former APC chieftain resigned from the party in June 2024, citing internal crisis and the failure of its leadership to implement necessary reforms.

Now active in the coalition-backed ADC, Lukman has also sounded a warning about the risk of repeating past political mistakes.

He expressed concern that emerging leaders within the new coalition could become political godfathers and derail the party's democratic ideals ahead of the 2027 elections.

"With the way things are going, coalition leaders will emerge as godfathers, and the next thing is that they will impose their surrogates at all levels as leaders of the ADC," he predicted.

