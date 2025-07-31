Nigeria: Light Rail Projects in Northern States to Commence Soon - Transportation Minister

30 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Sa'idu Alkali, says light rail projects in Northern States of the country will commence soon.

Alkali disclosed this at plenary on infrastructure at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation 's two-day interactive Session on Government-Citizens Engagement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

According to him, the project, which will initially focus on Kaduna and Kano, is part of efforts to enhance public transportation and boost economic productivity and growth in the region.

"The project is being supported through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI)," he said.

On the Renewed Hope Cities Project, Alkali stated that no fewer than 3,112 housing units had been completed in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He also stated that Kano has 1,500 housing units and an additional 500-unit estate under the project.

Alkali added that 250-unit estates are being planned in each state, while those in Sokoto, Gombe, Yobe, Katsina, Nasarawa, and Benue states had been completed.

"The projects will create over 250,000 jobs across various sites, with workers earning an average monthly pay of ₦150,000.

"They will also stimulate the creation of building material hubs and attract over ₦70 billion in private investment.

"On the standard gauge Kaduna-Kano railway modernisation project, 53 per cent has been completed.

"In the same vein, the Kano-Maradi is 61 per cent completed.

"Additionally, a section of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri (61 km) has been finished and put into use," Alkali said.

