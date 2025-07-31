Angola: At Least 22 Dead in Riots in Luanda and Icolo e Bengo Provinces

Demonstration in Luanda against the fuel price hike: 'The MPLA party drank all the oil'

The acts of vandalism that began on Monday (July 28) in Luanda caused the death of 22 people, including a police officer, the Minister of Interior, Manuel Homem, announced today in Luanda.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the 7th ordinary session of the Council of Ministers, chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the Minister said that the riots also resulted in 197 injuries.

He confirmed that following the riots, looting and contempt of the forces of order, the National Police arrested 1,214 people for alleged involvement in these acts.

In addition, he also said that 66 stores of various companies, bank branches and vehicles of citizens and public institutions, including National Police vehicles, were damaged.

On Tuesday (July 29), the Police spokesman, Mateus Rodrigues, said that the number of arrests tends to rise as the investigation work evolves to hold accountable those involved in acts of rioting and looting of public and private property.

"Our investigative actions continue, and the message we want to leave for society is of tranquility and peace," he said.

The spokesman announced that the National Police will strengthen the protection of commercial establishments in the affected provinces, to prevent looting of them. QCB/DOJ