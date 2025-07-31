Angola: Taxi Strike Over Fuel Hike Spurs Deadly Riots in Angolan Capital

30 July 2025
Radio France Internationale
By RFI

At least five people have been killed and more than 1,200 arrested in Luanda after a taxi strike over fuel prices turned violent. Shops were looted, cars were damaged and large parts of Angola's capital came to a standstill.

The unrest began on Monday when drivers of candongueiros - blue and white minibus taxis that carry nearly 90 percent of Luanda's commuters - launched a three-day strike.

They were protesting a government decision to raise the price of subsidised petrol from 300 to 400 kwanzas per litre (about €0.29 to €0.38) earlier in July.

By Tuesday evening, police spokesperson Mateus Rodrigues said 1,214 people had been arrested. He said shops, banks and cars had been vandalised, and warned that "pockets of disorder" were still being reported.

Angola and France to sign €430m in contracts during Lourenço state visit

Luanda at a 'standstill'

Many shops and businesses have closed their doors. "The city centre is quiet," activist Laura Macedo told RFI's Portuguese service. "But all the shops were shut since Monday afternoon. Luanda is at a standstill."

Macedo said the calm was deceptive, adding that "people can see the government is not in the slightest bit concerned about them".

A single taxi trip that once cost 700 kwanzas, she said, was now up to 1,800 kwanzas in some areas.

"We don't have public transport. The government allowed drivers to raise their prices, trying to prevent a revolt. But that created even more anger," she explained.

Macedo, an organiser of peaceful marches in recent weeks, said police often broke up the gatherings before they could finish.

"Angolans have been struggling for years. Even middle-class families can no longer manage," she said.

Transatlantic cruise to turn spotlight on Brazil-Angola slavery past

Oil wealth, rising anger

Angola is the second-largest oil producer in Africa, behind Nigeria. But many people say they are not seeing any benefit from Angola's oil wealth.

"This is a paradox we've lived with since independence," said Macedo, criticising President João Lourenço for promoting Angola's 50th independence anniversary while much of the population continues to suffer.

"He cannot be a happy man. How can you accept that there are still children on the streets, and that the drought in southern Angola continues to kill people?" she asked.

The ANATA taxi drivers' union, which called the strike, has distanced itself from the unrest.

Its leader, Geraldo Wanga, condemned the violence and said his members were not involved in the destruction. He criticised what he called the "arbitrary" arrest of drivers wrongly accused of inciting violence.

The protests reflect growing frustration with Angola's economic struggles and political leadership. The MPLA has ruled since the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975. Many are calling for change as inflation rises and jobs remain scarce.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.