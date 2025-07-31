Nigeria: SIM Swap Resumes As Govt Completes Data Migration

31 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

Telecommunications subscribers in the country who have been having issue doing SIM swap can now do it as the Federal Government on Wednesday said it had completed the migration of all the telecommunications subscribers' data to a new secure National Identity Number (NIN) platform.

The government the development marked a significant step forward in enhancing the security, efficiency, and user experience of NIN verification services.

Daily Trust reports that in the last three months telecom subscribers who had lost their SIM cards had been unable to do a welcome back or SIM swap.

Telecom operators have had their data registration services blocked due to the migration processes embarked upon by NIMC.

"The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is pleased to announce the successful migration of all Telecommunications firms to the new National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, NINAuth. This development marks a significant step forward in enhancing the security, efficiency, and user experience of NIN verification services", NIMC said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement signed by NIMC's spokesman, Mr Kayode Adegoke said the NINAuth platform, designed and implemented by the commission, offers seamless verification services, giving Nigerians a more convenient and secure way to verify their identities.

By migrating to this new platform, Adegoke added, telecommunications firms can now provide uninterrupted verification services to their subscribers.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.