Nigeria: SIM Swap Resumes As Govt Completes Data Migration

Telecommunications subscribers in the country who have been having issue doing SIM swap can now do it as the Federal Government on Wednesday said it had completed the migration of all the telecommunications subscribers' data to a new secure National Identity Number (NIN) platform.

The government the development marked a significant step forward in enhancing the security, efficiency, and user experience of NIN verification services.

Daily Trust reports that in the last three months telecom subscribers who had lost their SIM cards had been unable to do a welcome back or SIM swap.

Telecom operators have had their data registration services blocked due to the migration processes embarked upon by NIMC.

"The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is pleased to announce the successful migration of all Telecommunications firms to the new National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, NINAuth. This development marks a significant step forward in enhancing the security, efficiency, and user experience of NIN verification services", NIMC said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement signed by NIMC's spokesman, Mr Kayode Adegoke said the NINAuth platform, designed and implemented by the commission, offers seamless verification services, giving Nigerians a more convenient and secure way to verify their identities.

By migrating to this new platform, Adegoke added, telecommunications firms can now provide uninterrupted verification services to their subscribers.