Guinea: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Guinea Team Profile

Guinea returns to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) for their fourth appearance with high hopes of claiming the title.

After missing the 2022 edition, the Syli National are determined to build on their best-ever performance in 2020, where they finished third.

Under the leadership of Souleymane Camara, who guided the team through the qualifiers, Guinea is poised to be one of the tournament's standout teams.

Factfile

Nickname : Syli National

: Syli National Number of Appearances : 3 (2016, 2018, 2020)

: 3 (2016, 2018, 2020) Best Performance: 3rd Place (2020)

How They Qualified

Guinea secured their place at CHAN 2024 by defeating Guinea-Bissau with an emphatic 6-2 aggregate victory in the second stage of qualifiers. The Syli National dominated the first leg 4-1 in Abidjan and completed the job with a 2-1 away win in Bissau.

Player to Watch

Mohamed Saliou Bangoura (Hafia FC):At just 20 years old, Bangoura has emerged as Guinea's key player. A versatile forward with speed, technique, and exceptional finishing ability, Bangoura was instrumental in Guinea's qualification, scoring in both legs against Guinea-Bissau. With his sharp attacking instincts, he will be a constant threat to defenders in the CHAN tournament.

Coach

Souleymane Camara:

Although Camara successfully led Guinea through qualification, he will not be on the bench at CHAN due to CAF's licensing requirements. Known for his tactical acumen and preference for the 4-3-3 formation, Camara has laid a strong foundation for the team, ensuring they arrive at CHAN 2024 well-prepared and confident.

What to Expect

Guinea aims to go one step further and lift the CHAN trophy for the first time. The team is buoyed by their recent qualifying performances and a talented squad of emerging stars. Known for their attacking flair and resilience, the Syli National will look to build on their 2020 bronze medal-winning campaign and make a strong statement in East Africa.

Fan Zone

Did You Know?

Guinea's CHAN team is the country's sole representative in African competitions in 2025.