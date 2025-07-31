Nigeria: Yet More Flood Warnings

The Federal Government has issued yet another urgent warning about imminent floods that could endanger lives and property. The Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, last week alerted that 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, must specially brace for the heavy rains expected between July 22 and August 5, 2025.

Relevant federal agencies, such as NIHSA, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, have been very proactive in recent years in monitoring and issuing crucial flood alerts to enable the citizenry take needful steps to minimise losses.

The floods are expected to be severe in 28 states of the Federation and Abuja. The only states not mentioned in NIHSA's mid-year flood risk are Abia, Enugu, Edo, Oyo, Osun, Taraba, Kano and Zamfara states, with more than 739 communities in 162 local government areas in danger.

NIHSA's Director General, Umar Mohammed, warned that Abuja and Lagos should be vigilant, and that about 100 transport routes might be affected. These include Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway, Birnin Kebbi-Bunza road and Ibi Wukari road. Those who live in flood-prone, low-lying areas should be prepared for possible temporary evacuation.

These alerts are very important and should be treated with utmost urgency. The flood disaster of August/September 2022 is still fresh in our national memory. It was the worst in recent years. About 600 lives were lost, 1.4 million displaced and 2,400 injured. Also, over 200,000 houses were demolished or damaged, and 332,327 hectares of farmlands flooded, resulting in massive food loss.

Severe weather is a normal occurrence and happens even in advanced countries as recently witnessed in Texas, the USA. It makes sense to prepare ahead of potential flood disasters to prevent being caught unawares. This is the purpose of these frequent flood alerts.

Those who live in flood-prone areas should not wait to be pushed around to take precautions. They should spend the rest of the year preparing for the flood seasons. Their past experiences should teach them that government in Nigeria is a "fire brigade" affair. They only wake up after disasters have wreaked havoc and return to sleep once the media attention wears off.

Citizens must join hands and do their bit, by clearing the drains and avoid dumping trash in waterways and drainage channels. Government agencies charged with maintaining sanitation and town planning regulations should do their jobs year-round to minimise flooding.

We urge the private media, advocacy groups and transport unions to join hands in spreading the flood alerts to the grassroots, especially in endemic areas. Government must also provide shelters in endemic zones. The tendency to ask victims to "relocate" without providing shelters they can relocate to is irresponsible and failure of governance. Government exists for citizens' protection and welfare.

Flood victims should not be abandoned at their greatest time of need.