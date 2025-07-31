Nigeria: Use 'Iron-Hand' to Stop Spread of Cultism, Academics Urge FG

As insecurity assumes a dangerous dimension, academics, weekend, called on the Federal Government to stop the spread of cultism across the country with iron-hand.

Expressing deep concern over the upward trend of cultism in Nigerian institutions of learning and communities, a staff of Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said what began as seemingly harmless "fraternities" metamorphosed into gory tales and experiences by Nigerians, which have become a violent scourge.

With pain in his voice, he said that today, these dangerous cult groups have permeated the society with audacity, because they have succeeded in entrenching themselves in "high levels of governance", as their members have "infiltrated every aspect of society." According to him, the alleged complicity of some lecturers had deeply and actively fostered a conducive environment where students and educators alike face harassment, threats, and physical attacks.

Cultists made me flee Nigeria -Moses

A former lecturer at the Ikorodu campus of the former Lagos State Polytechnic, Afeso Moses, narrated his ordeal.

He said forced to stop his services at the Polytechnic and finally fled the country due to life-threatening experiences. He was assaulted by cultists several times. The barrage of assaults from the cult members was because, he (Moses) exposed students implicated in results manipulation.

Moses said: "I am but one of many lecturers who have faced threats, harassment, or worse, simply for upholding academic integrity or maintaining order. Our campuses, once bastions of learning, are increasingly becoming fertile grounds for these criminal elements.

"I had to choose between my life and my profession, a choice no academician should ever be forced to make. The government must step in decisively; they must protect staff and students from this pervasive evil."

Eyewitness account of cult attacks

A witness to one of the brutal attacks on Moses, recounted the traumatic experience. "They showed no mercy. It was a clear message, meant to silence anyone who dared to stand against them.

"It wasn't just an attack; it was rather a message of terror. The authorities must understand that these aren't just statistics; these are lives being destroyed right before our eyes. We need protection, not just arrests after the fact."

Call on Security agents

The urgency of these calls is amplified by recent police operations. Just days ago, the Lagos State Police Command announced the apprehension of 52 suspected cultists during joint raids in Mushin, conducted proactively ahead of the ominous "7:7 Cultism Day," a date frequently associated with inter-gang violence. This significant haul follows other targeted operations, including the arrest of three suspected cultists in Owode-Ikorodu where firearms were recovered, and the capture of a notorious 44-year-old cultist kingpin operating across Mushin, underscoring the persistent efforts to dismantle these entrenched criminal networks.

Such arrests frequently uncover caches of weapons, confirming the armed and dangerous nature of these groups. To address this complex crisis, The LASUTECH staff advocated for a fundamental, grassroots overhaul, stressing the need to "start by changing our curriculum and fighting it from bottom up," with a renewed focus on proper child upbringing from the home. He called for a collaborative "all hands on deck" approach, spanning primary secondary and tertiary institutions, viewing it as a collective societal responsibility.

Both he and Moses demanded stricter laws and unwavering enforcement, with Odinaka asserting that cultists, who become a "terror" in schools, are "no different from criminals" and should face severe penalties like lengthy prison sentences rather than mere "displacement."

While past legislative efforts, such as the 1989 Decree 47 and subsequent state laws, have attempted to curb cultism, its continued prevalence, including its alarming infiltration into secondary schools, underscores the critical need for renewed vigour and innovative solutions from the government. According to Moses and Iyose, until cultism is decisively tackled at its deeply entrenched roots, fostering a secure environment for education and civil life remains an elusive dream.