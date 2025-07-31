Nigeria: These Street Names in Nigeria's Lagos State Were Changed in 2024, Not 2025 As Claimed Online

These street names in Nigeria's Lagos state were changed in 2024, not 2025 as claimed online

IN SHORT: While it is true that 24 streets in the Nigerian state of Lagos have been renamed, the changes took place in 2024, not 2025 as suggested online.

A message circulating on social media since mid-July 2025 claims that 24 streets in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government area (LGA) of Lagos state in Nigeria have been renamed.

Part of one post, dated 16 July, reads: "Elders in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA ,Lagos state rename streets bearing Igbo names. According to them such names are 'Foreign names' and not allowed. They expressed their regard for bigotry and tribalism."

According to the post, the street names have been changed from the Igbo language to the Yoruba language. Many of the posts claim official favouritism of the latter.

It also features what appears to be a notice with the old and new street names. The document is signed by an unnamed council manager and reads: "This is to notify the general public that the old names of the aforementioned streets have been revoked. The council wishes to inform the public that the names have been replaced with new ones."

The same claim appears here, here and here.

But were the street names changed in July 2025, as suggested online? We checked.

Changes from 2024

An internet search of keywords from the claim revealed that this was old news. Local media reported that the name changes took place in late 2024.

The media quoted Jumor Lukman, the council's secretary, saying the renaming exercise had been carried out because the affected streets had "failed to comply with administrative procedures for decades, including the periodic validation and documentation of names".

Lukman also denied claims of bias, pointing out that "Daddy Showkey, who is not Yoruba, has a street named after him". Daddy Showkey is a popular Nigerian musician and dancer.

Although a street renaming exercise did take place in Ajeromi-Ifelodun, it happened in 2024, not 2025 as claimed online. Google Maps has also updated the street names.