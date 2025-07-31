Liberia: NPA, LWSC Sign Water Supply MOU

In a landmark effort to revitalize critical infrastructure at Liberia's largest seaport, the National Port Authority (NPA) and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reconnect the Freeport of Monrovia to the national water supply network.

The signing ceremony took place at the NPA headquarters on Bushrod Island, marking a major milestone in efforts to modernize the port's utility systems.

Under the agreement, the NPA will transition from reliance on borehole systems to a more sustainable and efficient piped water supply provided by LWSC.

This move comes after years of infrastructural decline, during which the Freeport, once a symbol of regional trade and economic resilience, was left without a direct connection to public water services for over a decade.

The breakdown of basic utilities at the Port was one of the many consequences of Liberia's prolonged civil conflicts, followed by years of underinvestment in public infrastructure.

NPA Managing Director, Sekou A.M. Dukuly, speaking at the event, described the MoU as a pivotal moment in inter-agency cooperation.

He emphasized the necessity of water in maintaining port hygiene, supporting vessel operations, and ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for thousands of daily users.

"Water is life. This reconnection is long overdue and will significantly enhance operational capacity at the port. It is part of our broader vision to rebuild and modernize national infrastructure," Hon. Dukuly said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also used the platform to urge government ministries and agencies that owe the NPA to settle their outstanding debts, noting that timely payments are crucial for institutional efficiency and financial accountability.

LWSC Managing Director Hon. Mohammed Ali welcomed the agreement, reaffirming the corporation's mission to extend access to safe, clean drinking water to all public institutions.

"We are steadily working to ensure that every government facility, especially key economic institutions like the NPA, has access to reliable piped water. The inclusion of the Port into our network is a major step forward," Hon. Ali stated.

He cited the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company (LPRC), a neighboring facility, as an example of successful water service integration and expressed confidence in replicating similar outcomes at the NPA.

The event was attended by senior officials from both agencies, who applauded the initiative as a strong signal of government commitment to restoring public services and improving service delivery within the maritime and industrial sectors.