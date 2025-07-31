Liberia: Nation Prays for God's Guidance

In a powerful expression of faith and unity, thousands of Liberians gathered at street corners, churches, mosques, and other public spaces across the country on Wednesday in observance of a National Day of Fast and Prayer, responding to a proclamation by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The day, set aside as part of Liberia's 178th Independence Day celebrations, was marked by fervent prayers for national healing, direction, good governance, and spiritual revival. From early morning, the city witnessed religious groups and individual citizens gathering across neighborhoods to seek God's intervention in Liberia's affairs.

One of the most notable gatherings occurred at the famous ELWA Junction Roundabout in Paynesville, where Christian worshippers from various denominations defied the rainy weather and converged in numbers. The prayer session was led by Pastor Sarah Jallah Gueh of the Living Stream Tabernacle Liberia Church, located on the GSA Road.

"It was amazing that we had time for prayer," Pastor Gueh told reporters after the event. "You don't need a bad thing to happen before you pray. We prayed for good governance, against drug abuse, and for national resources to benefit all Liberians."

She emphasized that the focus of the prayer included Liberia's ongoing fight against illegal drugs, urging authorities to strengthen policies and crack down on importation. "We're not producing drugs here, but it's destroying our youth. So if drugs are coming in, someone is bringing them. We prayed for good educational policies too, because the foundation of education is critical to our country's growth."

The pastor also called on the nation's lawmakers and leaders across the three branches of government to seek divine wisdom. "God can give our representatives and senators the wisdom to make time for the people," she added.

Acknowledging Liberia's multi-faith makeup, Pastor Gueh clarified that while the ELWA event was a Christian prayer service, she believed Muslims observed the day of prayer at their respective places of worship in line with the President's call.

"This was a Christian gathering. The "President asked everyone to go to their respective places of worship, and I believe our Muslim brothers and sisters went to the mosque. It's important we each pray in ways we understand best," she said.

On the occasion of the National Day of Prayer declared by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Senators Amara Konneh and Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence issued heartfelt messages calling for unity, healing, and divine guidance for Liberia.

Senator Amara Konneh reflected on Liberia's long journey since its founding in 1847, acknowledging the struggles, sacrifices, and lives lost along the way. He offered a solemn prayer for national healing, unity beyond tribal and political lines, and wisdom for the nation's leaders. "We are one people under the Liberian flag... May God give us the courage to be honest with each other and the strength to defend our country," he said.

Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence emphasized the need for integrity, justice, reconciliation, and compassion. Citing Proverbs 11:14, she urged citizens to pray for wise leadership, protection of the vulnerable, and a renewed sense of purpose for the nation. "Let us be the change we want to see," she stated, encouraging Liberians to become agents of positive transformation.

Both Senators echoed a shared hope: for a peaceful, united Liberia anchored in faith, justice, and love for all its people.

Meanwhile, President Boakai participated in prayer at the Effort Baptist Church in Paynesville, where he reflected on Liberia's journey and the urgent need for spiritual awakening, justice, and leadership rooted in humility and accountability.

"We have to create an environment that honors prayer," the President said. "If not for God, we wouldn't be where we are today. The country has suffered for many years unnecessarily but through prayer, transformation is possible."

President Boakai emphasized the importance of recognizing God's hand in Liberia's recovery and appealed to citizens to remain steadfast. "Prayer works. It heals, it leads, and it brings us together," he declared.

He acknowledged that many Liberians are struggling and that national renewal requires more than policies; it requires moral and spiritual restoration. "Let's not forget God. Some only seek Him in trouble, but we must be thankful always. The light we see today is a testimony of God's presence," the president concluded.

As Liberia moves forward in a critical phase of national rebuilding, the scenes from this year's Independence Day, filled with prayer instead of parades, marked a clear message: a nation can only rise when it first kneels before God.