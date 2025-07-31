River Gee County — A fire incident in Harper, Maryland County, has left two persons dead and three others severely burnt.

At least two persons are reportedly dead, and three others severely burnt after a fire outbreak in Tienpo Statutory District, River Gee County. The incident occurred on July 26, 2025, on Independence Day, around noon.

The blaze, reportedly sparked by a gas line explosion, claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others severely injured.

The fire broke out at the home of 33-year-old Perry Daniels in Narka Village. According to eyewitnesses, Mr. Daniels was smoking and allegedly threw a lit cigarette near a gasoline stored inside the house, which triggered an explosion that rapidly engulfed the building.

The dead victims have been identified as Perryline and Lucy Perry, both minors. Despite swift responses from residents and emergency personnel, the flames caused irreparable damage.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. The injured victims are currently receiving medical care.

The two deceased individuals were buried immediately, a decision that has sparked concern among some residents. The incident has reignited public calls for increased awareness about safe handling of flammable materials in communities.