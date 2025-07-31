Liberia: G2 Pharmacy Under Spotlight

31 July 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Stephen G. Fellajuah

G2 Pharmacy is under serious scrutiny following its alleged importation and supply of the banned anesthetic drug Bupivacaine (0.5%) in the country of Liberia, which has been linked to the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy earlier this year.

The incident has sparked national concern over regulatory oversight within Liberia's pharmaceutical sector.

Public criticism intensified after the teenager died at St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital on January 3, 2025, shortly after being administered the spinal anesthetic, reportedly imported by G2 Pharmacy.

During a recent investigation by The New Dawn Newspaper, a source confirmed the connection between the drug and the boy's death.

An anonymous official remarked, "This case was settled some time ago. I don't know why it's being highlighted again. Nothing can bring the boy back, and we regret what happened. But it seems there may be some politics at play."

On January 22, 2025, the Independent Hearing Board of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) received a formal complaint from its Inspectorate and Pharmacovigilance Departments. The complaint alleged that G2 Pharmacy imported and distributed Bupivacaine (0.5%) without English-language labeling, a clear violation of LMHRA's packaging regulations.

Following its investigation, the Hearing Board found G2 Pharmacy in breach of Chapter IV, Section 1, Count I of the LMHRA Regulation on Labeling. Initially, the pharmacy was fined US$3,500 per pack for 236 mislabeled packs, amounting to a total fine of US$118,000. However, the penalty was later drastically reduced to just US$1,000.

The matter did not reach the LMHRA Board of Directors until June 2025. At its meeting held on July 11, 2025, the Board reviewed the investigation's findings and passed a formal resolution.

Key Directives from the LMHRA Board included immediate recall of the mislabeled Bupivacaine from the market, with all recall costs covered by G2 Pharmacy.

Indefinite suspension of G2 Pharmacy's license to import medicines into Liberia, citing a violation of PART VIII, SECTION 3 of the LMHRA Act.

A certified statement from the LMHRA Board reads, "It is hereby certified that the above is a correct copy of the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), authorizing the Managing Director to fully implement these duties and responsibilities in carrying out the mandates of the Authority."

Efforts to contact G2 Pharmacy for comments were unsuccessful. According to sources, the individual authorized to speak on the matter is currently out of the country. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

