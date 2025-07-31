West Africa: Ecreee Celebrates 15 Years of Advancing Energy Transition in West Africa

From July 28 to 31, the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) celebrated its 15th anniversary with a landmark event held in Praia, Cabo Verde. The celebration brought together representatives from the National Focal Institutions, ECOWAS Commission, Partners, Experts, and ECOWAS Specialized Agencies and Directorates.

The opening ceremony took place under the high patronage of the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Energy of the Republic of Cabo Verde, who reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to the energy transition and sustainable development across the ECOWAS region. Also present at the opening was a delegation of ECOWAS parliamentarians led by the Honorable Fanta CONTEH, Chair of the Committee on Energy and Mines.

The event, aimed at recognizing the milestones achieved by ECREEE since the beginning of its operations in 2010, reflects on the progress made, and defines strategic priorities for the years ahead, with a focus on energy access, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and regional integration.

Over the past 15 years, ECREEE has played a pivotal role in advancing the energy transition in West Africa. It has contributed to the adoption of landmark regional policies, including the ECOWAS Renewable Energy Policy and the ECOWAS Energy Efficiency Policy. Notably, the capacity of photovoltaic solar power plants connected to the grid has increased from 5 MW in 2010 to 1 GW in 2025 with a projection of 5 GW in 2030.

The Centre has also led initiatives in key areas such as clean cooking, e-mobility, sustainable energy skills certification system, gender mainstreaming, and quality infrastructure for solar thermal and photovoltaic systems. It has promoted the scaling up Nexus Energy-Water-Food projects Nexus and the deployment of clean energy mini-grids across all Member States.

This celebration reaffirmed ECREEE's role as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive energy solutions in the ECOWAS region, at a time when global energy challenges called for innovative, collaborative, and forward-looking responses.

The center has strengthened its collaboration ties with strategic partners, including AECID, GIZ, UNIDO, ADA, IDRC, European Union, RVO, AfDB, WASCAL, UNDP, World Bank, GGGI, EBID, JICA, IRENA, and ISA. ECREEE expresses its sincere appreciation to all partners, stakeholders and media representatives, whose presence and coverage helped amplify this important milestone and highlight the region's energy future.-Press release.