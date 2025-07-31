Liberia: NPA and LWSC Sign MOU to Enhance Water Supply Connectivity

31 July 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The National Port Authority (NPA) and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to connect the NPA to the national water supply network. The signing ceremony took place today at the NPA's headquarters on Bushrod Island.

NPA Managing Director Sekou A.M. Dukuly underscored the importance of collaboration with government institutions, stating that connecting to the national water grid will reduce reliance on boreholes and improve services for ships, ultimately increasing revenue.

Mr. Dukuly stressed the importance of reactivating the water supply from LWSC after over a decade. Water, according to Hon Dukuly, "is essential for life, playing a critical role in maintaining health, supporting bodily functions, and preventing dehydration and such initiative will provide relief to ships and the daily users of the Port.

He also addressed the issue of outstanding debts owed to the NPA by government entities, urging them to ensure their payments, which promote accountability.

For his part, the Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), Mohammed Ali, expressed his commitment to providing clean drinking water to all government institutions and noted that the nearby Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company already benefits from clean piped water.

Mr. Ali said the LWSC will provide water to all government institutions throughout the country, which will help create a better working environment for employees and Port users. The ceremony was attended by staff from the National Port Authority (NPA). -Press release.

