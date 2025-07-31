Gambia: Seednuts for Farmers or for School Feeding Programme?

During the national tour of the president before the commencement of the 2024/2025 groundnut trade season farmers complained that their groundnut cropping season had generally failed. According to them they produced mostly leaves without nuts that were fit to be transformed into seeds. The president and team acknowledged the problem and promised to come to their aid.

Our reporter has contacted farmers in thirteen districts nationwide to find out whether groundnut seeds have been distributed before the commencement of the cropping season. The finding so far is that seeds have not been distributed.

Foroyaa wanted to confirm with the minister whether groundnut seeds have been distributed but he has been inaccessible so far due to his travels both at home and abroad.

The government needs to issue a press release to indicate the quantity of groundnut seeds available, how they can be accessible to the farming community and where they could go to access them. This information is urgently needed by farmers. Foroyaa will follow developments with updates as they come.