Tanzania/Nigeria: Eagles B Target Win Against Zanzibar in CHAN Warm-Up Match

31 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jide Olusola

Nigeria's home-based senior men's team, the Super Eagles B, will go in search of victory today when they face hosts Zanzibar in the second of a two-match friendly series, as preparations continue for the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) set to kick off this Saturday.

In the first encounter on Monday at Mau Stadium, located in central Zanzibar, the Eagles B were held to a goalless draw despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances. The 2018 CHAN silver medallists controlled much of the play, but Zanzibar's resolute defending kept the scoreline level.

Standout performers for Nigeria included Adedayo Olamilekan, Hadi Haruna, Sikiru Alimi, and Harrison Tochukwu. Also featuring in the match were goalkeeper Ozoemena Ani, captain Nduka Junior, Leonard Ngenge, Abdulrafiu Taiwo, Sodiq Ismaila, Ijoma Anthony, Harrison Ozondu, Akanni Qudus, Taofeek Otaniyi, Godwin Obaje, Jabbar Malik, and Shola Adelani.

Today's rematch at the same Mau Stadium comes just five days before Nigeria's group stage opener against defending champions Senegal, scheduled for 10th August at the 15,000-capacity Amaan Stadium.

The Super Eagles B will face Sudan on 12th August, then conclude Group D play against Congo on 19th August in Dar es Salaam. The four-week tournament features 19 nations across venues in Zanzibar, Kenya, and Uganda.

