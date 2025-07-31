Nigeria: Journalists Under Constant Attacks, 1,237 Cases Verified in 39 Years - CJID Boss

The CEO of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development(CJID), Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, says Journalists in Nigeria have continued to face attacks over the past 25 years , since the Nigeria 's fourth Republic was formed.

He said 179 journalists suffered physical attacks and unlawful arrests between 2000 and 2006; stressing that of the 1,237 verified cases in 39 years, the past five years have been the most scandalous period.

Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times disclosed this while delivering lecture tagged :"Local Media in the Making of a Democratic Culture", as a Guest speaker, at the 19th Distinguished Public Lecture of the Federal University, Lokoja

He said historically, the media have been recognized as the forth estate of democracy, a watchdog over power; as well as a platform for public discourse and a bridge between government and citizens

Mr Olorunyomi stressed that in the cause of the recognition, the media have shaped how societies understand themselves, fellow citizens, institutions and their leaders.

"The critical role of the press, including local media is recognized and protected by the Nigerian constitution section 22 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) .

"The press ,radio television and other agencies of mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.

"In practice, the constitution provides both as a shield and swords for (local) journalists, empowering them to interrogate power , while also requiring constant vigilance to defend these rights against encroachment ", he said .

He said while local media play role in fostering democracy , their capacity to perform this role is increasingly under threat , attributing it to combination of technological , political and institutional challenges.

The CJID Boss added these challenges has created a hostile atmosphere for local journalism threatening its ability to inform , engage and hold power accountable.

He said : "According to Data from the press CJID, over press freedom violations, 179 journalists suffered physical attacks ,unlawful arrest and others violations in Nigeria during the first five years of the country's fourth Republic (200-2006).

"Of the 1,237 verified cases of violations against the press between 1986 and 2025, the past five years (2019- 2024) have been the most scandalous.

"Data from the tracker show that reporter covering local government corruption, election malpractices or protest are frequently beaten or arrested ; particularly in rural and semi urban areas where the security of journalists is weaker than in the national capital".

For instance, he said, in 2023 alone data from CJID recorded that dozens of journalists in kogi , Osun, Bayelsa were assaulted, including cases of arbitrary detention, destruction of equipment, even physical violence.

Also, Olorunyomi added that the legal environment in which Nigeria local media operates is fraught with risk, thus affecting their inputs .

"While the 1999 constitution guarantees press freedom (section 22) , journalists still face arbitrary application of laws such as the cyber crime Act and criminal defamation statues, which can be used to silence critical voices", he said

Earlier , in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Lokoja , Professor Olayemi Akinwumi pointed out that a University should not only teach and research, but also serve as a beacon of enlightenment and a catalyst for societal progress.

Prof. Akinwumi said: "Our Distinguished Public Lecture Series", is a vital platform through which the institution promote meaningful dialogue on pressing national and global issues, and connect town and gown in meaningful ways.

"Through this platform, we bring thought leaders, practitioners, and public intellectuals to share insights that challenge minds, inspire innovation, and contribute to the betterment of society

"We are indeed honored to host a distinguished figure in the field of journalism, governance, and democracy, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times and CEO of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development.

"He is a man who needs no introduction within Nigeria's media landscape.

"A tireless advocate for press freedom, accountability, and civic enlightenment, Mr. Olorunyomi has spent decades working at the intersection of media, justice, and democratic governance".