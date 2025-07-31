Nigeria: North Backs Tinubu's Reforms, Demands Action On Education, Infrastructure

Northern leaders and stakeholders have called for urgent attention to education and equitable development across the country.

They also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration for what they described as a "commendable" performance in infrastructure, security, and economic reforms.

These positions were outlined in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day interactive session on Government-Citizen Engagement, themed "Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-Citizen Engagement for National Unity," held at the Arewa House in Kaduna from July 29 to 30, 2025.

The communiqué, signed by Engr. (Dr) Abubakar Gambo Umar, Director-General of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna Memorial Foundation, acknowledged ongoing major infrastructure projects such as highways, the AKK gas pipeline, Kolmani oil exploration, and rural irrigation schemes.

It also recognised significant efforts in tackling national security challenges and alleviating economic hardship through reforms.

Despite this progress, the communiqué expressed serious concerns over the high number of out-of-school children and the persistent Almajiri system. It called for massive investments in education, particularly in Northern Nigeria, and emphasised inclusive development to address regional disparities.

According to the communiqué, Northern Nigeria acknowledges the Tinubu administration's performance in key governance areas but urged greater transparency, fairness, and consistent collaboration to deepen democracy and promote national cohesion.

The event, organized by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), brought together senior government officials, security chiefs, civil society groups, academics, and traditional rulers to assess the administration's performance and foster stronger government-citizen relationships.