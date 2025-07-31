Nigeria: Speaker to Youths - Leave Social Media, Get Involved in Politics

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has urged Nigerian youths to move beyond political engagement on social media and take concrete steps toward active participation in governance.

He made the call on Tuesday during the launch of the 'Take Action Campaign' by the Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF) in Abuja.

Abbas, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, challenged young people to rise above online commentary and position themselves as key players in Nigeria's democratic process.

"Young people must not just sit behind their devices criticising. Get involved. Monitor policies. Ask hard questions. Make noise where it matters," he said.

The event, themed "Awakening a Generation: Youthful Leadership for a New Nigeria," marked the formal rollout of a nationwide campaign spearheaded by the YIPF.

The initiative seeks to mobilise Nigerian youths to run for office, participate in public service, and contribute to shaping policies that affect their future.

Abbas noted that while young Nigerians constitute over 60 per cent of the country's population, they remain underrepresented in politics and governance. He called for intentional efforts to close this gap, urging youths to see themselves not merely as future leaders, but as decision-makers of today.

The Speaker also cited the Not-Too-Young-to-Run Act as a landmark legislative reform that opened the door for increased youth participation in politics.