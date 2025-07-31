Nigeria: Speaker to Youths - Leave Social Media, Get Involved in Politics

31 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has urged Nigerian youths to move beyond political engagement on social media and take concrete steps toward active participation in governance.

He made the call on Tuesday during the launch of the 'Take Action Campaign' by the Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF) in Abuja.

Abbas, who was represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, challenged young people to rise above online commentary and position themselves as key players in Nigeria's democratic process.

"Young people must not just sit behind their devices criticising. Get involved. Monitor policies. Ask hard questions. Make noise where it matters," he said.

The event, themed "Awakening a Generation: Youthful Leadership for a New Nigeria," marked the formal rollout of a nationwide campaign spearheaded by the YIPF.

The initiative seeks to mobilise Nigerian youths to run for office, participate in public service, and contribute to shaping policies that affect their future.

Abbas noted that while young Nigerians constitute over 60 per cent of the country's population, they remain underrepresented in politics and governance. He called for intentional efforts to close this gap, urging youths to see themselves not merely as future leaders, but as decision-makers of today.

The Speaker also cited the Not-Too-Young-to-Run Act as a landmark legislative reform that opened the door for increased youth participation in politics.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.