Nigeria: Stakeholders Differ Over Move to Relocate NSIB to OSGF

Stakeholders in the aviation sector and other government officials are divided over a proposed bill seeking to relocate the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

They spoke during a public hearing held on Wednesday in Abuja by the joint House Committees on Special Duties and Aviation.

The Ministry of Aviation in its submission opposed the proposal.

Representing the ministry, Permanent Secretary Dr. Abubakar Kana urged lawmakers to retain the Bureau under the aviation ministry, while advocating for a strengthened legal and operational framework to guarantee its functional independence.

"I recommend that the National Assembly and its relevant stakeholders retain the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau within the Federal Ministry of Aviation," Dr Kana said.

But supporting the bill, the Permanent Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs at the OSGF, Engr. Gagare Nadungu, argued that the Presidency, through the SGF, offers a centralised coordination structure better suited to host the Bureau.

He maintained that placing the NSIB under the Presidency would promote broader national oversight and institutional independence.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. Onwusoro Maduka, emphasised the need for the Bureau to operate independently, especially in the conduct of accident investigations.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Hon. Kwamoti Laori, described the amendment as a proactive effort to enhance transport safety and align Nigeria's systems with global standards.

He noted that the House was ready to provide the legislative support necessary to strengthen key sectors of the national economy, adding that aviation, land, and maritime transport collectively form the backbone of any modern, thriving society.

Also speaking at the hearing, Chairman of the House Committee on Special Duties, Hon. Agbedi Fredrick, described the session as a platform for inclusive governance and constructive dialogue.

"We are here today because we care about the safety of Nigerians--whether in the air, on land, or at sea," he said.

"We also believe in the value of public input in shaping laws that impact our national infrastructure. Your voices--as experts, operators, civil society actors, and concerned citizens are crucial. The success of this process depends on your honest contributions and informed perspectives," he added.

Sponsor of the bill, Hon. Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade, argued that the Bureau's current placement under the aviation ministry hampers its effectiveness due to institutional bottlenecks, lack of independence and poor inter-agency coordination across Nigeria's transport regulatory ecosystem.

"Globally, leading accident investigation bodies like the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States operate as autonomous agencies, reporting directly to the highest levels of government," Akinlade said. "This structure guarantees independence, credibility, and efficiency in accident investigations."