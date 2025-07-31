Nigeria: Bandits On Renewed Rampage in Katsina

Over 5,000 people fleeing bandit attacks are currently seeking refuge in Bakori town, the headquarters of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State, following incessant assaults by armed groups.

Residents of more than ten communities in Bakori and Faskari local government areas have suffered repeated attacks by armed bandits, involving abductions, mass killings, and large-scale cattle rustling.

Community leaders and locals continue to live under constant threat, even as security operatives and local guards intensify their security operations. Despite these efforts, the cycle of violence persists, Daily Trust gathered.

The worst-hit villages include Guga, Anguwar Danmarka, Kandarawa, Anguwar Galadima, Gidan Sule, Gidan Chiwake, Gidan Dan Maye, Gidan Gagare, Gidan Sarkin Noma, and Gidan Nakuba.

Daily Trust gathered that in the early hours of Wednesday, gunmen attacked Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state and abducted five persons including a businessman, Alhaji Babangida Maigoro. It was further gathered that two of the victims escaped while members of the community killed one of the attackers. It would be recalled that Dutsinma, which host a federal university has suffered several attacks, including abductions of students from the institution.

In recent years, these communities and others had endured attacks. Some of the assaults included an attack on Guga village in Bakori LGA in February 2022. Eight people were killed and several others abducted, including the village head. In another attack, up to 12 people were killed and 36 others kidnapped.

In February 2023, more than 40 people lost their lives in violent clashes between bandits and vigilantes following incidents of cattle rustling in the LGA.

In Faskari LGA, over 46 people, mostly elderly women and children were killed during coordinated attacks in communities such as Kadisau and Kabalawa in June 2020.

Most recently, in July 2025, security forces neutralised 30 armed bandits who had launched attacks on Kadisau, Raudama, and Sabon Layi. However, the counter-operations also resulted in the deaths of several security personnel and civilians.

Daily Trust reports that among the frontline LGAs, only three, which include Jibia, Batsari and Danmusa are currently into peace agreements with bandits. It was, however, gathered that the peace deals were forced as the villagers had no option but to comply with the demands of the criminals.

During a visit by our correspondent to Bakori town on Tuesday, it was observed that displaced persons were being sheltered by relatives, good Samaritans, and the local government council. However, many are still roaming the streets without accommodation.

'Bandits burn houses, silos, kill families'

Residents of several communities in Bakori and Faskari LGAs of Katsina State said armed bandits attacked villages in large numbers, killing and abducting locals and razing houses and silos.

Yusuf Usman, a 68-year-old resident of Doma village, said his community and surrounding villages have endured relentless attacks over the past five years.

"More than 250 people have been killed in Doma and neighbouring villages such as Gidan Sule, Gidan Chiwake, Gidan Dan Maye, Gidan Gagare, Gidan Sarkin Noma, and Gidan Nakuba," he said.

Usman explained that after repeated assaults, the bandits moved westward to villages like Anguwar Dan Marka, Anguwar Labo, and Anguwar Yar Dabaru, killing and displacing more residents.

"They massacre our families, torch our silos and houses, and drag us, including women and children, into the bush like animals," he said.

Murja Sufyan, who fled Anguwar Galadima, said she has spent nearly two months in Bakori town as a refugee.

"More than 20 people were abducted in my village. From my household of 17, we fled because the bandits attack at any hour, day or night," she said.

Imrana Shafi'u, a resident of Anguwar Dan Marka, described an encounter in which he was shot twice in the leg and left to die.

"They killed all my friends that day. I pretended to be dead until they left. I now walk with crutches," he said.

Another survivor, Mallama Marawiya, who fled Yar Dabaru, said bandits stormed their village in broad daylight, shooting indiscriminately and abducting many, including nursing mothers and children.

"Over 10 women with their babies have been held for nearly two weeks. The abductors are demanding N1.5 million per person, including the infants," she said.

The survivors called for urgent government intervention as the humanitarian situation worsens in the host communities, particularly Bakori town, where thousands of displaced persons are seeking refuge.

Gunmen attack funeral, mourners abandon corpses

A grieving mother of five from Anguwar Dan Marka, who preferred to be anonymous, narrated a horrifying incident on a Friday when mourners gathered to bury victims of an attack.

"While we were at the burial ground, the bandits returned and chased us away. We had to flee, leaving the corpses behind," she said.

She said the assailants had razed her house during the attack, rendering her family homeless.

"They came on a Thursday and returned on Friday, killed so many people, burnt our homes, and stole our animals," she said.

Her husband confirmed the account, saying the villagers had no choice but to abandon the dead and run for their lives.

"Several people were killed, and many others are still being held captive. We are now scattered, taking refuge wherever we can," he added.

The couple described the attacks as traumatic. They appealed for government intervention to enable them to return to their farms.

"Farming is our only means of survival. We have invested heavily this season, but now we can't go back. Without help, hunger and poverty will follow," he said.

Ramatu Yakuba, another victim from Sabon Gida village, said life has become unbearable due to constant raids.

"The bandits kill, abduct, burn houses, and destroy our food stores. We can no longer live or farm in peace," she lamented.

When asked if she would consider returning to her village, Ramatu said she preferred to remain in displacement.

"I did not lose anyone in the recent attacks, but last year I did. That trauma alone is enough to keep me from going back," she said.

Sadiya, also from Sabon Gida, recounted how she and her children fled in the rain after learning the bandits were on their way.

"We ran to Yar Goje village and later continued to Bakori town late in the evening, where we found shelter. The suffering we have endured is unimaginable," she said.

Farmer cry out over destruction

Also, recently, a video went viral of a farmer, who was lamenting the destruction to his farm.

In the video, he said; "From Allah we came and to him we shall all return. May Allah come to our aid. We won't forgive them. May Allah intervene in our affairs and repay us. Fellow Nigerians, look at how they destroyed our farmlands.

"We spent so much money to buy fertilizer, tilled the land and planted on it, but look at how they destroyed our farmlands here in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State".

However, in what appeared like a response to the farmer, the leadership of Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state said the destruction of farms around the major highways was part of the decision taken after wide consultations with community leaders.

The message, reportedly signed by the chairman of the council, Engr. Sagir Tanimu, stated that farmers had been advised not to plant crops like maize and others near the highways, considering that bandits were taking advantage of the farmlands to waylay travellers or attack communities.

The message which was written in Hausa Language, cited an incident that happened on July 23, 2025, when bandits first hid in the farmlands before launching an attack on Dugun-Muazu, and killed many people.

"There was no ill feeling in the clearance of the farmlands along the highway and the decision has no any political motive; it is to safeguard the life of the people," the message said.

'Displaced persons arrive in Bakori daily'

Kabir Mamman Yaro Bakori, Chairman of the Emergency Contact Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bakori LGA, disclosed that about 3,500 displaced persons are currently in Bakori town, while approximately 2,200 are taking refuge in Guga.

He noted that the number of refugees keeps rising as more villages come under attack.

Bakori also said the council chairman, Abubakar Barde, had directed the provision of food three times daily for the displaced.

The committee, he said, distributes meals daily to 12 registered residences sheltering IDPs as well as to those housed at Nadabo Primary School in Bakori and others sheltered in Guga.

He called on the federal and state governments, as well as humanitarian organisations, to urgently assist the displaced, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly alarming.

Also speaking to our correspondent in a telephone interview, Abubakar Musa Barde, Chairman of Bakori Local Government Area, said about 70 per cent of the displaced persons are "mostly from Faskari and Kankara LGAs, which share boundaries with us. Most of the bandit attacks usually occur in the forest areas of those local governments. Even the recent violent incidents largely originated from that axis".

The chairman, however, identified Kakumi, Guga, and Kandarawa as the most affected areas within Bakori.

"The state government has brought relief materials including their feeding and accommodation. As we speak, a trailer truck is off-loading relief materials including detergent, soap, spaghetti and other items they need for their upkeep. While we are doing this, the security agents are there doing their best in the areas to clear them for their safe return," he said.

Commissioner speaks

In his reaction, the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, said while the state government acknowledged the existence of the problem of banditry in the state and doing all it could in addressing it, the Bakori scenario was not an isolated case but part of the broader and complex security challenges in the state.

He said the state government had observed with concern the deliberate attempts by some individuals to create panic and incite fear among residents through the spread of false and misleading information on social media.

"These narratives aim to downplay the significant progress made so far in the fight against banditry and insecurity under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

"When Governor Radda assumed office in 2023, all 24 local government areas of the state were affected by banditry. Today, with focused strategies and enhanced collaboration with security agencies, notable improvement has been achieved across many parts of the state," he said.

According to Dr Mu'azu, following coordinated efforts, the LGAs of Jibia, Batsari, Danmusa, Katsina, Batagarawa, Charanchi, Bindawa, Ingawa, Kafur, Danja, Kusada, have been largely insulated from banditry attacks, while LGAs of Malumfashi, Kurfi, Dutsinma, Kankia, Musawa, Bakori, Funtua, Sabuwa, and Dandume have recorded improvements.

"Areas still experiencing attacks include Faskari, Kankara, Safana, and Matazu, and there are ongoing government interventions in these areas," he said.

"It's important to remind the public that the fight against banditry is complex. Many of the attacks occur deep in the forests, where response operations require time, coordination, and local intelligence. That is why the Katsina Community Watch Corps was established -- to assist in these difficult terrains. They are working side by side with the Army, Air Force, Police, and local vigilantes," "We urge the people of Katsina to remain calm and resolute. Avoid the temptation to believe or share unverified stories. If you see something suspicious, report it. There is a dedicated emergency line for prompt action," he said.

'Declare affected villages high-risk security zones'

A non-governmental organisation, Grassroots Advocates for Peace, Development and Equity in Nigeria, has called on the federal government to declare Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State a high-risk security zone following repeated attacks by armed bandits.

In a statement signed by its president and convener, Nasiru Zubairu, the group highlighted the scale of destruction and displacement in the area.

"The recent violent attacks across several communities in Bakori LGA, specifically 'Yar Tsakuwa, Guga, Kandarawa, Kakumi, and surrounding areas, have left scores of civilians dead and many others, particularly women and children, displaced," the statement said.

The group said the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the villages in large numbers, killing men, women, and children, burning properties, and forcing survivors into hiding.

"We demand that Bakori LGA and the affected communities be declared high-risk security zones with urgent federal intervention to prevent further bloodshed and restore public confidence in the government's ability to protect its citizens," Zubairu said.

The organisation also called for the immediate deployment of military and police tactical teams, aerial surveillance, and rapid response units.

It further urged the establishment of civilian protection zones to safeguard vulnerable residents.

Other demands include the provision of humanitarian relief, psychological support for victims, and the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of the perpetrators responsible for the attacks.

Nigeria is safer today than two years ago - Ribadu

At an interactive session organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna on Tuesday, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, said Nigeria is now safer than it was two years ago.

He credited the improvement to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive for a coordinated national security strategy.

Ribadu noted a significant decline in Boko Haram attacks, banditry, and communal violence in the northern region since the current administration took office, compared to the previous government.

"Kaduna State alone recorded 1,192 killings and over 3,348 kidnappings under the previous administration. In Benue, over 5,000 people lost their lives within the same period," Ribadu said.

He further disclosed that ongoing military operations in the North-West have led to the rescue of 11,259 hostages as of May 2025, with several notorious bandit leaders and their groups neutralised in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina states.

Also speaking yesterday, Daniel Bwala, a media aide to President Tinubu, said on a Channels Television interview on that insecurity in Nigeria has been significantly degraded under the current administration.

Bwala said the situation has improved compared to what was experienced in previous years, insisting that Nigerians can now travel and conduct their businesses with greater confidence.

He attributed the progress to what he described as the courageous and strategic leadership of the president.

"The hallmark of a leader is the ability to make a courageous decision at the right time," he said, noting that the president had inherited serious security and economic challenges but had made bold reforms that have started yielding results.

Bwala said places that were once plagued by constant violence, such as parts of Benue, Plateau, and the South East, had recorded a marked reduction in attacks.

He said that while isolated criminal incidents still occur, they no longer reflect a national pattern of coordinated insurgency or large-scale breakdown of law and order.