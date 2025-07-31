Nigeria: Ogun Pupil Wins 2025 Winifred Awosika Scrabble Tourney

Ogun has won the 2025 Winifred Awosika Foundation Scrabble Tournament for Schools.

The state represented by 10-year-old Adam Gbadebo from Akingbogboade Nursery and Primary School dominated the competition with five wins and no losses, finishing with a cumulative spread of +682.

Yukusi Esther, a student of Chrisland School in FESTAC, secured second place with five wins and a spread of +258 while Ebube Maduegbuna of Chrisland School, VGC, came in third, also with five wins and a spread of +99.

Gbadebo attributed the feat he achieved to the support from his father and coach saying they prepared him rigorously for two weeks before the competition.

He described his competitive advantage to mastering and tactical use of two letters, saying he memorises 20 two letters words daily to build his bank of vocabulary.

He expressed delight for emerging as the winner, saying his journey into playing scrabble began two years ago.

"I am very happy. I started playing scrabble when I was in eighth year. My dad taught me how to play Scrabble," he said.

The commissioner for youth and social development, Lagos State Mobolaji Ogunlende commended the organisers, expressing the commitment of the state government to support them.

He underscored the importance of the grassroots tournament, describing as the avenue to discover and develop talents for the future.

"To some people, they might just think it is a scrabble event but you are building the mind of younger generation. When we talk about a better Nigeria, we have to catch them young and push them into educative and transformation events because when we catch them young and push them to the next level and we make our economy and environment a very productive one," he said.